A big money donation on Friday moved the Pitt County Council on Aging to the halfway mark in its effort to earn a $300,000 match for its $1.5 million capital campaign.
First Citizens Bank stepped up on Friday to give $50,000 toward an 8,000-square-foot expansion of the Pitt County Senior Center on County Home Road. The donation means the center needs to raise $150,000 more to complete its fundraising effort, said Executive Director Rich Zeck.
“We had just reached our first $100,000 plateau (and) now you get this $50,000, so now we’re at $150,000 ... halfway through our challenge,” Zeck said. “So that’s why this is even more important to give us that extra bump.”
The Council on Aging in October completed the first phase of its fundraising effort with $900,000. Officials announced then that an anonymous donor had promised $300,000 if the council could raise the other $300,000 to reach the final goal.
First Citizens Bank Area Executive Gordon Jethro presented the council with the $50,000 check. He said the bank was happy to support the new expansion.
“We believe that the Council on Aging provides a great service in our community, and we try to support local charities and organizations that are providing services in our community, and we certainly think with everything going on right now with COVID-19 that those services are needed even more than ever,” Jethro said.
“That’s why we’re supporting it, and we like to give back to our communities where we have banks, so that’s really why we’re doing it,” Jethro said.
Pitt County Council on Aging Board Chairman John Minges thanked Jethro and said the donation will help the effort.
“This is going to mean so much for our expansion and for the capital campaign and really take us to the next level and we’re just thrilled and excited,” Minges said.
Minges said on behalf of the board, they were honored to accept the contribution, which will help add additional capacity for programming.
The L-shaped expansion will be located in the rear of the existing facility. Half of the 8,000 square feet will be a dedicated senior room/congregate meal site, and the remaining space will consist of four classrooms and restrooms.
Zeck said the best feature of the expansion will be the entrance that leads directly into the new senior room. It will allow individuals with mobility issues to skip the congestion of the existing main entrance, he said.
The expansion also will install a drive-through area to allow seniors to be dropped off at the door.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the center hosted about 800 people each week for daily meals and activities. It also serves as a site for larger community activities and the hub for the county Meals on Wheels program.
“Today, they have to walk through (common areas) to get to their place, so (after the expansion) they’ll have their own individual senior center where they will eat and they’ll have a couple of classrooms,” Zeck said.
Officials said more than 75 individual donors have already supported the campaign. Donations can be made on the website pittcoa.com, on Facebook, or by coming to the center at 4551 County Home Road.