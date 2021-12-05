The Pitt County Department of Social Services needs help to bring holiday cheer for as many as 200 foster children in its care.
“Foster Care Holiday Cheer” is an annual holiday support program that relies on donations from individuals, businesses and community groups.
Financial donations along with new, unwrapped toys and clothing are need, the agency said. Along with toys and monetary donations, gift cards, games, puzzles and coloring books also will be accepted.
DSS needs all presents by Dec. 9 so they can be organized and distributed; however, monetary donations will be accepted after that date.
Social Services never knows how many children they will have until Christmas is over, a news release said. Children can be placed into custody very close to the holiday and the department tries to be prepared for those situations.
Make checks or money orders payable to Pitt County Department of Social Services and earmark them “Foster Care Holiday Cheer.”
Mail or deliver donations to Pitt County Department of Social Services, ATTN: Foster Care Special Needs & Holiday Fund, 1717 W. Fifth St., Greenville, NC 27834.