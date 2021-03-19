Listeners phoned in their support for children and raised $101,451 during the 24th annual “Music for Miracles” radiothon on 107.9 WNCT, the Children's Miracle Network announced Friday.
The donations bring the all-time giving for the event to more than $3.4 million. One hundred percent of the funds raised through Children’s Miracle Network Hospital events such as this, directly support programs and services at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center.
This year’s radiothon included all of the Inner Banks Media radio stations. In addition to 107.9: 103.7 WTIB (Talk of the Town); 96.3 WRHT The New Talk; Groovin’ Oldies 94.1 and 97.9; and 94.3 The Game.
“We are thrilled to have once again been a partner with CMN and Vidant Medical Center. Doing two days of broadcasts gave us an opportunity to interact with the doctors, staff and most importantly the kids who are served there,” said Henry Hinton, president, Inner Banks Media. “It is one of the highlights of our year in terms of our public service efforts. As is often the case when you do something like this, it was we who were blessed to have been part of it.”
Rhonda James, director of development at Maynard Children’s Hospital, praised the efforts of all involved.
“The loyal listeners show year after year that no matter what is happening in the world around us they are truly dedicated to making the lives of sick and injured children better. A special thank you to the children and their families who shared their inspirational stories about the care they received at Maynard Children’s Hospital,” James said.
Miracle Children highlighted during this year’s event were: Blake Collie, 10, Beaufort County; Major Woods, 7, Gaston County; Molly and Lucy Davis, 2 and Olivia Thorn, 16, all of Pitt County; and Leonardo Aquilar Mendoza, 4, Wilson County.
Children’s Miracle Network is a fundraising program of the Vidant Health Foundation. Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville serves children and their families living throughout a 29-county region in eastern North Carolina.