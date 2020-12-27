We fill our days with regular activities — we get dressed, eat breakfast, brush our teeth, text a friend, drive the car, check email — often without having to put much thought or effort into them.
But how can we do these activities when dealing with major health challenges? Occupational therapists help people regain the skills and tools to do what they need to do every day.
As university professors of occupational therapy, Drs. Randy and Laura Strickland know how critical the profession is and see the potential each student has to touch hundreds of lives as a practitioner.
That’s why the Stricklands made a planned gift to ECU to support scholarships in the Department of Occupational Therapy — the largest single donation in the history of the College of Allied Health Sciences. The Dr. Lewis Randy Strickland and Dr. Laura Schluter Strickland Scholarship will support occupational therapy students earning doctoral degrees.
“We think it’s important for alumni to give. Students have a really hard time managing the expenses of higher education. That’s why scholarships are so important,” Randy Strickland said. “I’m a first-generation college student. ECU made a huge difference in my career. The program there is the basis of everything I did afterward.”
He received his bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from ECU in 1975 and earned his master’s and doctoral degrees at North Carolina State University. He is a fellow of the American Occupational Therapy Association and professor at Spalding University, where he developed the school’s occupational therapy program.
His wife, Laura, also teaches in the program at Spalding. She received her bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of Texas Medical Branch and master’s in behavioral health from the University of Houston. She also has a doctorate in leadership from Spalding. Due to the pandemic, they are teaching classes virtually from their home in Southport.
“I’ve long known Laura and Randy Strickland to be strong supporters of the College of Allied Health Sciences and particularly of our occupational therapy program. Their generous gift comes at an important time as it will prepare for the post-pandemic rehabilitation needs of our local communities and the development of an innovative clinical doctoral program,” said Robert Orlikoff, dean of the College of Allied Health Sciences.
“Through this support, our students will be better able to help patients participate in the activities of daily living more independently and thus improve their quality of life,” he said.
The Stricklands are supporting doctoral scholarships specifically because they feel a doctorate equips practitioners with the ability to provide the best care options.
“Many programs across the country are moving to the doctoral level. It’s important for ECU to advance its programs to be viable well into the future,” Laura Strickland said.
ECU does not have a doctoral program for occupational therapy but is developing an entry-level clinical doctorate with plans to begin offering a curriculum in 2023 in addition to a master’s degree.
“Currently a doctorate is not required to be an occupational therapist. However, there has been a lot of discussion and action taken within the field to advance the profession in that way. Offering both gives students more flexibility,” said Dr. Denise Donica, associate professor and chair of the Department of Occupational Therapy.
The department continues to grow and develop in other ways. It was ranked for the fifth consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report for best graduate schools in occupational therapy. And faculty member Dr. Anne Dickerson recently earned the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Public Service for her work with the driving and community mobility bootcamp for adolescents and young adults on the autism spectrum.
In addition to their planned gift, the Stricklands have contributed to ECU’s occupational therapy program for more than 10 years.
Grad students, professor earn international recognition
Two ECU graduate students and their advising professor received recognition for their research paper during the 13th International Conference on Security of Information and Networks (SINCONF).
Students Mark Sokolov and Kehinde “Kenny” Olufowobi, and assistant professor Nic Herndon from the Department of Computer Science received the Best Presentation Award for their research focusing on spam filters.
“In this paper we show that replacing some characters — a, c, e, k, o, p, and y — with their corresponding characters from the Cyrillic alphabet is sufficient to bypass spam filters,” Herndon said.
The ramifications are obvious, especially for those who have ever fallen victim to phishing schemes in which account and password information is stolen.
“We wanted to show that a few character changes pose a vulnerability threat that needs to be addressed,” Herndon said.
According to information they gathered for their research, 94% of malware is delivered via email, and 65% of attack groups used phishing schemes as their primary way to infect computers or systems. Unsuspecting computer users could click on links contained in such emails and unleash viruses that can disable computers or be used to steal information.
“The main contribution of this work is that it identifies a vulnerability in existing spam filters, which is important because learning the vulnerabilities of current classifiers is the only way to fix them,” Sokolov said.
The group did this by using a sample email in which the sender claims to be a mugged, stranded traveler who is unable to pay his hotel bill.
“We tested this method with Microsoft Business email and Gmail,” Sokolov said. “We first sent emails containing a lot of keywords frequently encountered in spam emails, and these emails were flagged as spam. Then we sent the same emails, with some of the characters replaced by their ‘visually equivalent’ characters from the Cyrillic alphabet, and these emails were delivered to the inbox. This suggests that this method can currently bypass existing spam filters.”
The Cyrillic alphabet, prominent in some eastern European countries such as Belarus, Montenegro and Bulgaria as well as some areas of Russia, includes symbols that are similar to the English alphabet, and those similarities could be exploited by those attempting to acquire usernames and passwords to access computers and networks through what appears to be a harmless email.
“I hope that Google, Microsoft and other affected email providers will implement the fixes necessary to address this flaw as quickly as possible because, as you can imagine, spammers don’t exactly take a break,” said Olufowobi, a master’s student in computer science who is expecting to graduate in May.
Olufowobi, from Lagos, Nigeria, knows how those companies can make those fixes quickly as well.
“It will be quicker if they hire me to do that for them,” he said.
A native of Donetsk in Ukraine, Sokolov graduated on Dec. 4 with a master’s in software engineering.
SINCONF took place virtually in November. It provided an international forum for presentations of research and applications of security in information and networks. The conference featured contributed as well as invited papers, special sessions, workshops, and tutorials on theory and practice of security of information and networks.