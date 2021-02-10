The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers posing as department officials.
The agency warned on its Facebook page that it does not call to advise residents they missed jury duty, pay a fee to avoid service of a warrant or seek payment in lieu of arrest.
“Not now — not ever,” the statement said. “Even if they give you a real deputy’s name and sound convincing, please do not fall for it or give them money.”
Sgt. Lee Darnell, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, says that the scammers have done their research and use intimidation to get what they want — money.
“They are claiming to be Pitt County deputies, even identifying themselves by the names of actual deputies,” Darnell said. “They are telling residents that they have missed jury duty and will be arrested unless they pay money. They are usually then directed to go buy prepaid debit cards and read off the numbers to the caller to free themselves of the fake warrant.”
The scheme has plagued the area in the past, with thousands of dollars being taken from residents, Darnell said.
No losses have been reported this year, he said. In May of 2020, popular numbers being used for the scam were 252-888-8405 and 252-251-5960, but Darnell warns that the scammers have been “spoofing” their numbers, a method that allows for a number to look familiar enough that a caller will pick up.
As for what to do if a “deputy” calls asking for money?
“Simply hang up,” Darnell said.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 3189 Frog Level Road, Greenville, 6:04 p.m., Feb. 8: ladders and walk board valued at $340 stolen from Frog Level Mini Storage; case active.
- 1300 block of Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 5:58 p.m. Feb. 8: storm door, door frame and padlock sustain $120 in damage; bed and box spring set valued at $500 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 400 block Blackmoore Run, Ayden, 4:01 a.m., Feb. 9: man assaulted by girlfriend in home; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
1900 block Buxton Road, 2:40 p.m., Feb. 8: anti-drug signs valued at $90 stolen from residence; case active.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 12:24 a.m., Feb. 9: alcoholic beverage valued at $20.49 sto
- len from Sheetz; case active.
Assaults
- 1400 block Fleming Street, 8:17 p.m., Feb. 7: man assaulted by acquaintance at home; case closed by arrest.