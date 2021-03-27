The N.C. Department of Transportation has a new app to help motorists keep North Carolina clean.
The Swat-A-Litterbug web application allows everyone to report when they see someone toss litter from their vehicle.
The litterbug will receive a formal notification letter from the State Highway Patrol informing them about their littering offense as well as the penalties for littering and a note urging them to keep North Carolina beautiful and clean.
North Carolinians can access the web app by visiting ncdot.gov/litter. First-time users will be given the option of adding a shortcut to their phone’s home screen or computer’s desktop.
NCDOT says it is doing its part to clean up roadsides. The agency and its partners have removed more than 2 million pounds of litter from roadsides since the start of this year, it reported.
Residents can help the effort by volunteering to clean up roadside trash during the Spring Litter Sweep April 10-24. Sign up at ncdot.gov.
Pitt County survey
The DOT’s Transportation Planning Division is working with local groups to develop a comprehensive transportation plan for Pitt County.
The plan is a long-range document that will assist local governments in making transportation decisions for the next 25-30 years, the agency said.
DOT is seeking public input for the document through an ongoing survey to help identify transportation needs for Pitt County. Residents are asked to complete the survey by April 16. It is available at https://publicinput.com/Pitt-County-CTP
Pitt County, the Greenville Urban Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Mid-East Rural Planning Organization are developing the long-range plan with the DOT.