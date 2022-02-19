..INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
Westerly winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 to 30
mph combined with minimum relative humidity around 20 to 30
percent will bring an increased fire danger across the area this
afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
The vehicle of Amber Boahn was destroyed in 2020 when another car hit it at 103 mph on Greenville Boulevard, but Boahn survived with minor injures thanks to her seat belt.
A woman who suffered only minor injuries in a high speed wreck with an impaired driver in July 2020 was recognized by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program as February’s “Saved by the Belt” recipient.
In a release from the NC Department of Transportation Amber Boahn said her seatbelt saved her life during a crash on July 19, 2020, on Greenville Boulevard.
According to a crash report from the Greenville Police Department, Boahn was attempting to make a left turn onto Elm Street about 1 a.m. when her vehicle was struck in the front right section, sending it careening into a utility pole.
Police reported that the driver of the other vehicle, identified in the crash report as Teyon Da’Quan Wilson of 11 Merry Lane, Greenville, was driving 103 mph and was impaired when he collided with Boahn’s vehicle.
“I have always believed in buckling up, but after this accident I know buckling up is a step I will always do before I begin to drive or ride,” Boahn told the DOT. “It literally saved my life.”
GPD said that Officer Jeremy Cranford nominated Boahn for the Saved by the Belt recognition.
Saved by the Belt is an initiative aimed at raising awareness through highlighting people who avoided serious injury or death in a vehicle crash by wearing their seatbelt. It began about two years ago, according to Dr. Cheryl Leonard, assistant director for the highway safety program.
Boahn is the second consecutive Greenville-based recipient of the Saved by the Belt award. January’s winner was Lillian Gupton, an East Carolina University graduate who was side-swiped into oncoming traffic while traveling home to Raleigh.
“My seat belt kept me safe. If I didn’t have it on, I’m sure I would have been hurt due to impact,” Gupton told the DOT in a Jan. 19 release.