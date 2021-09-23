N.C. Department of Transportation Division of Highways will hold a virtual session at 10 a.m. on Monday to help businesses learn more about contracting opportunities with the department.
The session, conducted in partnership with DOT’s Office of Civil Rights, is for small, disadvantaged contractors in Division 2: Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico and Pitt counties.
NCDOT awards contracts in mowing, litter pickup, landscaping, snow and ice removal, traffic control, painting, striping, road construction and other areas.
The virtual event is hosted on on Microsoft Teams. NCDOT requests business owners RSVP with Mary Margaret Herring mmherring@ncdot.gov or 775-6100.
For more information, visit ncdot.gov/highwaysdbe or check out our video at youtu.be/fajlwy6HhdI.