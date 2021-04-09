The state Department of Transportation reports that more than 3 million pounds of litter has been collected from roadsides this year as it gears up for its annual litter sweep program starting Saturday.
DOT crews, contractors and volunteers work to keep roadsides clean year around and have removed 3.1 million pounds of litter since Jan. 1, the department reported.
“This is great progress towards making North Carolina cleaner and safer,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “But the real challenge will be sustaining these litter-free roadways. We must all work towards stopping litter at its source.”
North Carolinians who wish to help keep roads clean can volunteer for the upcoming Spring Litter Sweep from April 10-24. Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies including reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and safety vests by their local DOT maintenance yard office. Contact Candice Flake in Pitt County at 252-439-2939.
DOT’s litter management programs are multifaceted, a department news release said, making use of state-owned forces and contract services statewide.
DOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides. The agency also partners with more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of highway at least four times a year.
Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up and can hurt the environment, tourism and the state’s quality of life, the release said. Everyone can help reduce litter by:
- Securing their loads before driving. Unsecured trash can fly from a vehicle and end up as roadside litter.
- Holding onto trash until it can be disposed of properly. Keep a litter bag in your vehicle so you can properly dispose of trash later.
- Recycling when possible. Recycling protects the environment, saves landfill space and keeps the community clean.
Pitt survey
The DOT is asking for the public’s input to help identify transportation needs in Pitt County by completing a survey by April 30.
The transportation survey is essential for NCDOT, Pitt County and the Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan and Mid-East Rural planning organizations to develop long-range planning document, DOT said. The survey results will help the agencies in make transportation decisions for the next 25-30 years.
People taking the survey will be asked what transportation improvements they would like to see, and which transportation issues need to be addressed. Survey takers also will identify the county where they live and their primary mode of transportation. Answers are voluntary and confidential.
People are asked to fill out the survey by April 30. The public may complete it online at publicinput.com/pitt-vounty-ctp or get a printed copy from their local town office. The public also can request hard copies be mailed to them by contacting Ben Rogers, CZO, Planner II with Pitt County Planning and Development at 252-902-3250 or ben.rogers@pittcountync.gov.
As part of the community outreach efforts, a public meeting is expected to be held later this year, the agency reported.
Emerald Isle bridge
DOT is scheduling multiple overnight lane closures on the Emerald Isle bridge beginning this weekend.
The bridge will be reduced to one lane at 9 p.m. Sunday. Lanes will reopen the following day at 6 a.m. On the evenings of April 12-15, crews will close one lane at 7 p.m. and reopen it at 6 a.m. the next days.
Flaggers will be at the ends of the bridge directing traffic. Drivers should use caution near crews and the work zone and plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.