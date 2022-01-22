An overnight winter storm lured people of all ages outside on Saturday, many in search of a snowy hill and something slide on.
For roommates Ethan Autry and Simon Owens, that was no ordinary sleigh.
"We looked around the house and all we could find was a canoe," said Autry, who along with Owens and a hundred other people also found a hill at the Town Creek Culvert in downtown Greenville.
"Honestly, we thought it would just be really fun," said Owens, who lives with Autry a few blocks away on Jarvis Street. "We wanted to create a spectacle, and it did. It's been a real crowd-pleaser."
The two East Carolina University students and their friends sent the vessel sliding about 15 times in an hour's time, riding themselves and letting other winter warriors give it a go.
Autry, a construction management major, said he's previously paddled the canoe in the nearby Tar River. "Today was its maiden voyage on land," he said.
"It's by far the best use," said Owens, a health and fitness major.
The storm that started with sleet Friday afternoon into Friday night brought up to 4 inches of snow by morning, the National Weather Service reported.
Roads across the region were covered by sunrise, but road crews, sunshine, rising temperatures and traffic had begun to clear paths on major thoroughfares by noon.
Still, patches of snow and ice remained plentiful, officials said, particularly in shaded areas, on bridges and on less traveled roads.
The weather service and the N.C. Department of Transportation warned that snowmelt and slush will refreeze tonight with temperatures as low as 16 degrees.
“People should not attempt to drive in these conditions,” state Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said in a news release. “Our crews are working around the clock to treat and clear roads as quickly as possible and we need everyone else to do their part and stay off the roads.”
Nearly 2,000 NCDOT crew members and contractors worked through the day today, Boyette said. They had more than 1,100 trucks and graders applying salt and sand and plowing roads.
Public works crews in Greenville and other municipalities also were on the job today, along with staff at ECU and Greenville recreation and parks, who cleared paths at the Town Common while park visitors played in the snow.
Sunshine and temperatures in the mid-40s on Sunday are expected to further improve conditions.
Freezing rain, sleet and snow blew into coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia, but there were no reported power outages and few problems resulting from the storm locally as residents largely heeded warnings to stay at home.
A Delta Air Lines plane with 19 passengers on board skidded off the runway and rolled into mud while taxiing at snowy Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday night, the Associated Press Reported. No injuries were reported aboard the flight from Washington, D.C.
Saturday's snow was dry at first. Ashley and Sincere Johnson struggled to make a snowman at the Ayden Recreation Park and resorted piling it up around a traffic cone.
As the temperatures warmed and the sun help moisten the covering, snowball fights broke out on the grid and College Hill in Greenville.
Students used trays, cardboard, recycling bins and all manner of methods to slide down hills outside Jones Residence Hall and Todd Dining Hall.
Snowstorms don't often visit eastern North Carolina. So residents try to enjoy them when they do.
"I think I got up at 5 a.m." said Rhea Sellers, a Greenville resident on the South Tar River Greenway Saturday morning. "I got to see it fall. I am from Virginia Beach but I have been here awhile. We get it maybe once a year if we are lucky."
"Getting anything over 2, 3 inches is a lot. Anything more than a dusting is significant. When we get snow like this, my dad actually builds an igloo. He will take old recycling bins and take blocks of snow, pack them really tight and build an entire igloo. He is so talented."
Sellers said she had planned to hike Goose Creek in the snow, but that she was uncomfortable driving with ice on the ground.
"Little bit more slippery than I am comfortable with and that is a good 45 minute drive without snow. It would probably take me a long time to get there. The greenway is good enough," Sellers said.
Others gravitated to the greenway as well. East Carolina University students Claudia Gruber, Noelle Shimaz and Shelby Walters were out with Walters' dog, a Doberman named Maverick. The snow was a rare sight for Gruber and Shimaz who are from Los Angeles.
"Last night we were watching it snow pretty hard," Gruber said. "It was so entertaining for us because we have never seen snow like this before."
"We really do not see snow," Shimaz said. "It rains like once a year (in LA). She is more prepped for the weather than I am. I am shivering over here."
The greenway was a good option for the two.
"I cannot go anywhere because I do not know how to drive in the snow," Gruber said. "I barely know how to drive in the rain. It is going to be a chill day. I love going on the greenway."
Maverick, who was experiencing his first real snowfall, did not have much to say but did manage to make two friends in the form of dachshunds Benji and Banjo, the dogs of Greenville resident Miranda Lee.
"I think they really like it but if they stop running for a second they start shivering," Lee said. "I am going to make some snow cream."
"(Maverick) saw a little bit last year around this time but he was much smaller and did not like it then," Walters said.