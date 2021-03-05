Weeks before the new Farmville library is scheduled to open, it is clear that a work of art has emerged. But there is more here to be admired than the building. Dave Riemer’s copper and brass sculpture, titled “Bateball,” is bringing public art to the public library.
The West Church Street location is the newest addition to the DownEast Sculpture Exhibition opening today at Emerge Gallery and Art Center. Launched in 2006, the national juried competition, which features both indoor and outdoor sculptures from across the country, has expanded this year to include 17 outdoor locations.
It may seem surprising for an art competition to experience growth following a time when museums and galleries around the nation and much of the world had to close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Holly Garriott, executive director of Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, said that the pandemic, in some ways, helped to draw attention to the importance of public art.
“When we had to stop our classes and our workshops, the majority of our programs, our public art program was the only one that continued,” Garriott said, explaining that when the gallery doors were closed, outdoor works that were part of the 2020 DownEast Sculpture Exhibition remained on view throughout the year. “I think that is why all our participating locations really felt like this was a great commitment to continue because it is fully accessible exposure to art. … This as an outdoor activity you can do anytime.”
Along with an increase in the number of participating locations, Emerge has seen more interest from across the country. The competition received more than 250 entries, of which nearly 100 were for outdoor sculptures. That is about twice the number of outdoor sculpture entries submitted in a typical year.
“It is truly a national exhibition,” Garriott said. “We have been working toward that, and we’ve seen that with the indoor exhibition. But this year with the outdoor exhibition, it is pretty incredible where artists submitted from and then entries that are accepted, where they are traveling from.”
Riemer is a Wisconsin-based artist, and first-place winner Andrew Woodard’s “Moonlit Butterfly Habitat,” which will be installed this weekend at the Greenville Town Common, came from New Mexico. While the second-place award winner, “Trinity,” is from ECU sculpture professor Hanna Jubran and his wife, Jodi Hollnagel-Jubran, other entries have arrived from Florida (third-place winner “Creamsicle #1” by Robert Coon), as well as New York and Washington, D.C.
“Right now when artists of all types have been out of work, this is the one way we can still support our artists,” Garriott said. “Honestly, I think that’s why we had such a large breadth or geographic locations. To come from Wisconsin to do this, it’s not a big paycheck, but it is a paycheck. I think this is why we had such a great response. I also think it shows the reputation that we are starting to build with the show.”
For the outdoor exhibition, which continues through February, new works of art are being installed at 10 locations in Greenville (including three on East Carolina University’s Health Sciences campus), three in Winterville and two in Farmville.
In addition, two works from the 2020 exhibition will remain in their current locations for another year. One is “Memory Bomb,” the 2020 first-place sculpture by Adam Walls, which is displayed at the Greenway at Elm Street. Walls, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has two additional works in this year’s exhibition, “Self-Portrait” and “Ball and Red Staircase.” Matthew Duffy’s “Open Heart” will remain in front of Greenville’s City Hall.
“We asked the artist to keep it in front of city hall because we had so many social media posts, so much marketing and promotion from citizens of Greenville saying how much they loved it,” Garriott said. “That heart is staying for one more year and hopefully longer if we can raise the funds to purchase it.”
It would not be the first time an outdoor sculpture chosen for the exhibit has ended up becoming a permanent part of the landscape. Christian Happel’s “Family Delights” remains at Wahl-Coates Elementary School, where it was installed in 2018. In 2019, the city purchased an arts space bench created by Pitt Community College art instructor Matt Amante, whose “Con-Con” sculpture received honorable mention in this year’s competition.
Two dozen works selected for the indoor exhibition will have a shorter stay. The show, which opens with an online reception at 5 p.m. today in Emerge’s Don Edwards Gallery, continues through March 25.
Prize winners include Mindy Herrin, an art professor at East Tennessee State University, first place for “Cardinals”; Linda Atkinson, a Virginia-based artist and former sculpture and 3-D design instructor at the University of California at Santa Cruz, second place for “Adagio Appalachia”; and Kevin Vanek, who received his master’s degree in sculpture from ECU and now serves as foundry director at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, third place for “Rumination.”
Emerge Marketing Coordinator Sarah Lazure said the indoor exhibit features a surprising collection of works that extends beyond what people might associate with sculpture.
“It’s not necessarily traditional sculpture that people think of as large, heavy metal forms like what we see outside,” she said. “They have thread, joomchi, which is a type of paper making. There is ceramics and wood and metal. It’s a larger scope of what sculpture could be.”
Jurors for the competition are Laura Haddad and Tom Drugan. The artists’ Seattle-based studio, Haddad|Drugan, was selected in 2019 to create a vision plan for Greenville’s Emerald Loop, an urban art trail basically designed to connect the city’s cultural amenities.
Garriott, who next week is scheduled to present a proposal to the Greenville City Council for the first project planned for Emerald Loop, believes the DownEast Sculpture Exhibition helped to pave the way for the creation of the Emerald City Arts District and development of the loop.
“I think it shows the power of public art and community arts impacting economic development of our city,” she said. “(Public art) creates a sense of place. It think it gives Greenville a cultural identity. We are a growing city, and public art, I feel like it’s a gauge to show we’re getting there.”
The DownEast Sculpture Exhibition opens at today at Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St. Emerge’s Harvey Wooten Gallery will feature “Vision,” which includes works of nine ECU photography graduates whose 2020 show was canceled due to COVID-19. Addresses of outdoor sculpture locations are available at emergegallery.com.