Greenville’s planning director wants to work with a consultant to develop policies to increase business growth in the downtown business district.
Planning and Development Services Director Tom Barnett presented the recommendation during Greenville City Council’s Monday workshop.
In late 2020, the City Council directed Barnett and his staff to examine modifying or eliminating a 10-year-old rule requiring a 500-foot separation between bars and nightclubs throughout the city.
The rule was enacted following the shooting death of two men outside a nightclub. Existing properties were allowed to continue operating under a grandfather clause as long as they did not shutter for an extended period.
Councilman Will Bell made the initial recommendation, saying he wanted to see what could be down to improve the quality of nightlife options.
In April, Hunden Strategic Partners’ CEO Rob Hunden presented an overview on what other cities have done to stimulate business growth in downtown business areas. He offered the council recommendations for overcoming the challenges.
Following his presentation, the council asked staff to bring it recommendations for changing permitting rules for nightclubs and bars.
Barnett said Hunden presented 10 recommendations for creating more business growth downtown.
The city is already undertaking some recommendations, such as promoting public art, adding green spaces and improving landscaping in the city's core, Barnett said.
The city also is working with partners to increase programming downtown and using Greenville and East Carolina University police and the city’s fire department to increase security at existing downtown businesses.
There also is discussion of creating a “nighttime mayor" or "nighttime czar" — a city employee who will regularly meet with downtown business owners and groups to help move the district forward and provide them with a contact to promote special events and activities and influence a positive downtown culture.
Barnett also pointed out six grants and incentives already offered by the city such as the facade-improvement grant and job-creation grant.
Barnett recommended continuing the arrangement with Hunden to evaluate city incentives, such as creating opportunity zones, business improvement districts or offering rental assistance or grants and exploring possible public/private partnerships to promote commercial development.
“When would we take up the 500-foot rule within the context of that?” Councilman Rick Smiley asked.
“Everything we are talking about deals with the 500-foot rule in one form or another,” Barnett said. “I think the first piece is to see what kind of things we can do that would be attractive to new businesses, not just bars but other things as well, and go from there.”
City Manager Ann E. Wall said staff will bring the council more in-depth recommendations, including details about changing the 500-foot rule, sometime in late summer or early fall.
“We are already contemplating what potential changes to the 500-foot rule could occur,” she said. “Based on your direction about (taking a) holistic view, we think we are going to need to also work on those other recommendations as well and not just go forward only with the 500-foot rule.”
One idea is creating a business overlay district that will allow businesses that agreed to comply with certain standards to be exempt from the 500-foot rule, Barnett said. Businesses that don’t want to comply with the standards would have to follow the rule.