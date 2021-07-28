Workers slogged through Tropical Storm Elsa earlier this month to deliver exhibits for a museum they hope will take Greenville by storm.
Since the tractor-trailer load arrived on July 8, crews have been completing multiple installations at the Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville in anticipation of its grand opening, which has been delayed more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really here! It’s happening,” Director Emily Jarvis said of the museum’s September opening. “We’re excited!”
It has been more than 500 days since A Time For Science centers in Greenville and Grifton officially became the fourth and fifth branch locations of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. When the announcement was made in February 2020, the projected opening date for the remodeled museum on Dickinson Avenue was the summer of 2020.
But within a month, museums across the world closed their doors due to COVID-19. It was September 2020 before the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh could reopen. But the launch for the Greenville museum was delayed for months pending the arrival of exhibit materials, including some from other states.
“We’ve been lucky to still have Contentnea Creek (400-acre outdoor learning center) so we’ve still been able to serve folks,” Jarvis said. “But certainly everybody has been very excited about and interested in this location.”
The Greenville location, in a former Pugh’s service station building, added about 3,500 square feet of adjoining warehouse space in 2020, more than doubling its size. When it opens in September, it will include nearly 6,000 square feet of exhibit space that will feature information on topics from health to astronomy to rocks and minerals. There will be a discovery area for the museum’s youngest visitors, a naturalist center and a weather center.
“Science is everywhere,” Jarvis said, “and that’s a big part of what we do in educating people.”
Education Director Maria McDaniel said the local museum will focus on eastern North Carolina, from the state’s unique shoreline to the dark skies over Lake Mattamuskeet, considered ideal for star gazing.
“It’s what’s in your backyard,” she said. “We hope to bring out things that people don’t know about eastern North Carolina and the science of eastern North Carolina.
“There will be activities that parents and come in and do with their children on a one-on-one basis, but there will also be scheduled programs for them.”
Perhaps it is no surprise that the museum, located a half a mile from the East Carolina University campus, will devote some exhibit space to pirates, but not in the way that some visitors might think. The science of pirates, rather than their history, will be the focus.
“We are working with the Queen Anne’s Revenge to set up field trips for this coming school year where students will come here half a day and go there half a day,” Jarvis said. “(They will) learn all about he science of pirates and shipwrecks and the coast of North Carolina being called the Graveyard of the Atlantic.”
The Science of Pirates, one of the museum’s largest exhibits, is expected to be a permanent one, though some others will likely change from time to time.
“While the exhibits aren’t going to change out frequently, the programming that we offer each month related to these exhibits is going to change,” Jarvis said. “We want to keep people coming back for more and to be able to experience different things.”
Outside, the museum is working with the city to remove asphalt in front of the building to create green space where the museum can place picnic tables and can offer outdoor programming.
“In front of our windows, all of it’s going to be green, no more asphalt. Creating permeable surface within the city is really important when it comes to storm water,” Jarvis said. “It’s going to be a complete facelift for the building.”
Javan Sutton, head of exhibits for North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, said the preparation of the Greenville museum is designed to be as eco-friendly as possible.
“We are repuropsing a lot of cabinetry. I’m reusing supplies and materials from Raleigh from past exhibits,” he said. “We repurposed all the models and the bases. We updated the content and added some new stories.”
The base underneath a model of E. Coli has been altered to include some details about coronavirus, which had not become a worldwide pandemic the last time parts of this exhibit were displayed.
More than a dozen digital, electrical and other specialists from Raleigh spent time at the Greenville museum last week working to prepare exhibits. Sutton said another team is scheduled to return in August to install graphics prior to the opening.
Scheduled for Sept. 18, the grand opening is designed to be more like a science expo, with displays and activities extending beyond the walls of the museum. The museum has invited dozens of science organizations and experts to participate.
“It’s going to be a real festival of sorts,” Jarvis said. “It’s not only to excite people about different areas of science but also to expose kids to various science careers. That’s a big part of why we choose to do that.”
The last science expo drew more than 3,000 visitors to Dickinson Avenue. Jarvis hopes that the opening of the new museum will make this event even bigger.
“(The museum is) going to be a great thing for the community,” she said. “It’s going to change the dynamic of Dickinson Avenue and Greenville.”
The museum hours are scheduled to be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. There will be no charge for general admission, however, a fee will be charged for some special programming. For more information about the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville and Contentnea Creek, visit atimeforscience.org.