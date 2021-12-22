Firefighters and equipment from across Pitt County joined others in the region to battle fires at a home shopping distribution center that left one dead and destroyed 70 percent of the 1.2-million-square-foot facility.
Responders from Winterville Town, Winterville Community, Red Oak, Farmville, Fountain, Falkland, Ayden, Simpson, Pactolus, Belvoir and Clark’s Neck fire departments helped battle the blaze at the QVC facility in Edgecombe County on Saturday and Sunday.
Personnel were onsite for as many as 12 hours, Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott said during Monday’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners.
Members of the Sharp Point Fire Department also responded with Fountain rescue, said Randy Gentry, Pitt County Emergency Management director.
“Basically, when Edgecombe (Emergency Management) reached out to Randy Gentry they were looking for tankers, water haulers and manpower because they were experiencing water pressure issues,” Elliott said. “We would like to thank all the volunteers and anyone from Pitt County who participated in the response.”
Gentry said later that about 40 Pitt County firefighters responded with tankers on Saturday. Eight trucks and 20 firefighters worked on Sunday.
“I was very pleased with the response from our county,” Gentry said. “We have a great community of firefighters in Pitt County always at the ready to serve.”
The Rocky Mount Telegram reported Tuesday that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now involved in the investigation into the origin of the fire that left an estimated 2,000 people out of work.
The Charlotte Division of ATF deployed ATF’s National Response Team to join state and local investigations. Special agents and equipment were on the scene Tuesday afternoon.
ATF is the federal agency with jurisdiction for investigating fires and crimes of arson.
“This is a very important collaboration, given the size of this facility and the role this distribution center played in the community,” said Charlotte Field Division’s Special Agent in Charge Vince Pallozzi. “ATF will work in partnership with local and state fire and law enforcement agencies to assist in any way we can.”
Edgecombe County requested ATF’s NRT assistance given the number of resources required to investigate the blaze. The NRT provides an immediate and sustained nationwide response capability, typically deploying within 24 hours of notification, with state-of-the-art equipment and highly qualified ATF personnel specializing in fire origin and cause determination.
The Edgecombe County 911 Center received the call reporting the fire at about 2 a.m. Saturday and dispatched volunteer firefighters from Heartsease, Princeville and West Edgecombe.
Heartsease Fire Chief James Bowen said it took about 12 minutes for his firefighters to arrive on the scene.
“When we got there, I called for Tarboro and Rocky Mount because it was clear it (fire) wasn’t a one-man show,” Bowen said at a Saturday afternoon press conference.
Thirty-five agencies, most of them volunteer, from six counties turned out to fight the blaze, which destroyed about 70 percent of the 1.2 million-square-foot facility.
QVC told county authorities initially that everyone had been accounted for, but the family of one worker later said he had not been heard from since a 1:15 a.m. phone call.
About 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the body of 21-year-old Kevon Ricks was discovered in an area that had not been reached by the fire.
Hot spots remained in the building throughout the weekend and smoke was still rising from the rubble on Tuesday.
QVC has told employees it will pay them at least through the end of December. The company also has a team nearby at the East Carolina Agricultural and Education Center through Friday to meet with employees and discuss benefits and options for assistance.