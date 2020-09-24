ECU Physicians will begin holding a drive-through flu vaccination clinic today in hopes to keep flu cases low while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The clinic is for current patients of ECU Physicians, the physician practice of ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, as well as all East Carolina University employees and students, ECU announced Wednesday.
It begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be held every Thursday and Monday through Oct. 29 behind the ECU Family Medicine Center on MacGregor Downs Road, off of Arlington Boulevard.
The 2019-20 influenza season continued to cause high counts of flu-related hospitalizations and deaths following one of the deadliest influenza seasons on record in 2018-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In North Carolina, there were 186 influenza-associated deaths last season.
ECU Physicians added the drive-through clinic to help reduce the burden on a health system still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said. The practice also will offer walk-in clinics and daily vaccinations at its pharmacy locations.
Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail last week urged residents to get a flu shot unless they have a valid medical reason not to do so.
Influenza has symptoms similar to COVID-19, Silvernail said. Getting a shot can rule out the flu if such symptoms develop.
“A great deal of overlap between the two … can be confused, so we want to try and take that off the table as much as possible,” Silvernail said.