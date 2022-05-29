The Greenville Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is looking for red Toyota Corolla officers believes hit a pedestrian near Pitt Greenville Ariport on Friday night. The vehicle may have front left damage. Call (252) 329-3550.
A driver who police believe hit a pedestrian and then left the scene on Friday has turned himself in to authorities, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Adolph Sadler III, 51, of Chocowinity, was killed at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Airport Road about 9 p.m. when he was hit by two vehicles. One stayed at the scene but the driver of a second vehicle, believed to be a red Toyota Corolla, drove north on Memorial to Staton Road.
A Greenville police news release said the driver turned himself in Saturday evening. No charges have been filed, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, the department release said.
Police officers and emergency crews responded to the incident about 9 p.m. and found Sadler lying in the roadway. Sadler succumbed to his injuries a short time later, police reported.
A preliminary investigation showed he was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Memorial Drive from west to east in the direction of Tropicana grocery and Hardee's.
Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Patrol Officer First Class S.T. Venable at (252) 329-3550.
Previous story
