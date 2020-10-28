Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MARTIN, PITT, GREENE, DUPLIN AND LENOIR COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&