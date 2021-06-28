The possibility of rain did not dissuade hundreds from showing up and showing out at Greenville’s Town Common Saturday for a Pride event that some said is a milestone for the city and region.
The event featured a drum circle, belly dancing class and a drag show. Raffles were held throughout the day to award prizes from local businesses. But mostly, the event was a celebration of fellowship and overcoming bias.
Teenagers Dylan Sawyer, Kaylee Leggett and Katelyn Woolard were excited to be involved with Greenville’s first national event.
“My mom is on stage teaching belly dancing over there,” said Sawyer. “It was fun to be a part of the drum circle earlier as well but right now I’m taking a break … Everyone here is so inclusive and accepting. It’s a great place to be yourself.”
“You will make a lot of friends here,” Leggett said.
Austin Poplin, who works at East Carolina University's Jesse Peel LGBTQ+ Center, said that an event like Saturday’s has been in development for a while.
“We have been trying to make this happen for a long time,” Poplin said. “I know last year there was supposed to be one in Kinston but they had to cancel because of COVID. I’m so glad we were able to do it here this year.”
“It’s exciting isn’t it?” said Diana Boseman, director for the Eastern N.C. Chapter of Free Mom Hugs, an organization of affirming parents and allies who provide support and promote equality for LGBTQ+ people, as well as resources for parents. “At 9:30 we were holding on hope that the rain would hold off and lo and behold it did. You can really feel the energy here.”
Boseman said that by 10:30, the group had given out about 60 hugs and fist bumps. She said that the fist bump option was for those hesitant about COVID. A number of volunteers also wore badges denoting that they were vaccinated to assuage any sense of anxiety.
Organizations like Boseman’s lined up at tables to spread information about inclusive spaces for people who identify as LGBTQ+ as well as mental health resources. The event was sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Pitt County. The organization partnered with other service providers and advocates in the area to help destigmatize the mental health challenges LGBTQ+ people can face.
“Substance abuse and mental health usually go together,” said Kristina Sanders, who was tabling for Oxford House. “We want to let people know that we are all inclusive. It does not matter who you are, anyone who needs help will get it if they ask.”
Rep. Brian Farkas was also in attendance. He shared a few words on the region’s progress as well as how pleased he was to see Pride on full display.
“It is exciting to see this in Pitt County,” Farkas, a Greenville native, said. “We keep making big strides. At the end of the day, no matter who you are or who you love, you deserve respect and resources available to help you.”