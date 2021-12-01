The Pitt County Department of Social Services today will launch the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program to provide one-time payments to eligible families who need help with home heating expenses this winter.
Applications will be accepted through March 31 through the ePASS Portal (http://epass.nc.gov) or until available funds have been depleted. Pitt County DSS will mail LIEAP payments directly to qualified applicants. Benefit amounts are based on household size and income.
Households with a person age 60 or older or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services may apply starting today. Applicants who fall outside of this priority group can apply beginning Jan. 3.
Applicants are encouraged to apply at http://epass.nc.gov. Applicants also may apply by phone at 902-1352, by submitting a paper application via the U.S. Postal Service or by fax to the Pitt County Human Services Center at 902-1868. Call 902-1352 to receive a paper application.
Applications may be dropped off in person at the following locations.
- Pitt County Human Services Center, 203 Government Circle, Greenville, NC 27834, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Northern Pitt Improvement Association, 2197 Old River Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 215-3064.
- St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul-Saving Center, 2921 Briery Swamp Road, 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursday; 795-3603.
- Triumph Community Outreach Ministries, 7874 U.S. 264 East, Washington, 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursday; 975-6944.
Income verification is required for all applicants. Those applying will need verification of all income received the month prior to the date of application. This includes:
- Gross wages received in the month prior to your application.
- Gross amount of Social Security benefits.
- Gross amount of SSI.
- Gross amount of VA income.
- Gross amount of any retirement received.
- Child support and contributions received from anyone outside your home.
- Any other income received.
- Names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers of all household members.
- Proof of how you heat your home (name and address of provider with account number).
- Everyone who lives under your roof must be included.