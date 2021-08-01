The Pitt County Department of Social Services staff and its partnering agencies through August will observe Child Support Awareness Month.
DSS and many local agencies work together daily to ensure all children in the community receive the financial and parental support to which they are entitled, a news release from the county said.
Several events are planned to promote the efforts of Child Support Services personnel and the children they serve, throughout the month, the release said.
DSS will hold its Child Support Awareness Walk at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Called “Challenge Accepted: Providing Excellent Services to NC Families” will take placed the Pitt County Human Services Center, 203 Government Circle in Greenville.
This event will feature DSS staff and community advocates, coming together for a one-mile walk around the Government Circle campus while holding signs and banners promoting child support awareness.
Additionally, PittTv (Suddenlink Cable channel 13), along with the Pitt County website and social media accounts, will feature special child support awareness infographics.
From July 2020-June 2021, the DSS handled over 9,030 court-ordered child support cases, securing and processing approximately $16,581,301.71 in child support funds.
This exceeded their assigned collections goal by 5.56 percent. Child Support Supervisors, Renee Davis-Jones and Sonya Scott, consider this success rate as “exceptional, especially during a pandemic.”
Members of the public interested in learning more about the child support efforts, can contact the department at 252-902-1300, or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/CSS.