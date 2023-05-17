The Pitt County Department of Social Services is highlight the importance mental health as it marks National Foster Care Month with foster families, social workers and community partners, the agency announced.
National Foster Care Month aims to acknowledge foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, policymakers, child welfare professionals and other community members who help children and youth in foster care find permanent homes and connections.
The agency said in a news release that this year’s theme is “Strengthening Minds, Uplifting Families.” It highlights the importance of prioritizing mental health as an essential component to the overall health and well-being of those involved with child welfare, the release said.
“Pitt County DSS is committed to providing mental health support through a multifaceted lens that considers culture, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender and disability of the recipient to ensure services are effective,” DSS Director Sharon Rochelle said in the release.
As of late March, 206 children and youth were in the care of Pitt County DSS. Twelve are involved in the Foster Care 18 to 21 Program, which allows young adults to continue receiving foster care services if they are pursuing their education, are working or who have a medical condition or disability.
Youth and foster families in Pitt County are currently supported by 22 DSS staff members, four supervisors and one manager, according to a department news release.
Mental and behavioral health is the largest unmet need for children and youth in foster care, with about 80 percent facing significant mental health issues due to the complex traumas that occur when entering foster care, the release said.
“National Foster Care Month will help raise awareness about the importance of prioritizing mental health,” Chandra Mewborn, permanency planning unit supervisor, said in the release.
“This year’s theme ... emphasizes how it is essential to create a child welfare system that takes a holistic and culturally responsive approach to supporting the mental health needs of our nation’s diverse populations,” Mewborn said.
DSS hosted an internal Foster Care Appreciation Event on Tuesday where staff invited community partners will have coffee, fruit and muffins.
During the weekend the department honored licensed foster parents and relative placements with an event at Space Cadets Indoor Playground.