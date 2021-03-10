A representative with Greenville's Environmental Advisory Commission recommended the city work with Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment to reduce the community’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The recommendation was part of Robert Shaw’s report to the City Council on Monday about the commission’s work in 2020. The seven-person board currently has three vacant positions, Shaw said.
Councilman Brian Meyerhoeffer, the commission’s council liaison, said during the regular 6 p.m. meeting that he currently has one nominee and is searching for two others.
The board has two at-large seats but the other five must be filled by people with specific qualifications. The current vacancies must be filled by a professional engineer, a member of a local environmental group and a lawyer or other person with knowledge of environmental regulations and safety practices.
Shaw said the commission recommended the city hired a sustainability manager to conduct the greenhouse gas emissions study. He was told the position couldn’t be added because city leaders feared a loss of budget revenues related to COVID-19’s impact on the economy.
Revenue losses were relatively small, and since January the council has modified its budget to give staff pay raises, purchase vehicles and fund pedestrian safety improvements.
Shaw said Duke University’s school of environment offers a two-semester master’s project that connects students with local government’s, nonprofits and private sector entities to undertake research and make proposals on resolving environmental issues.
Shaw said the city should apply for the program. A team of three to five students could undertake the greenhouse emissions survey and use that data to recommend cost effective proposals for reducing local emissions.
In other business, members unanimously approving changes to the city’s current budget by making adjustments in six funding areas. Most of the changes had a neutral effect on the budget because they involved shifting money between line items.
- Transferred $4,500 from the Fire Station No. 7 project to the Fire Station No. 1 bay extension project.
- Transferred $50,0000 in occupancy tax from the public works capital projects fund into the facility improvement project fund to upgrade the convention center’s heating and air conditioning system.
- Reclassified $28,000 in general liability insurance budget based on year-to-date claims experience.
- Moved $32,000 from the police department to the special revenue fund to pay for the remaining local match for the ShotSpotter project.
- Reclassified $40,000 from the public works department’s contract services budget to the planning and development department for the Emerald Loop.
- Transferred $24,383 from the recreation and parks capital project fund to the special revenue fund to complete current grant year requirements.
Members also unanimously approved:
- A three-year agreement with Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Advantage to lease four sanitation side loaders at a cost of $5,420 per vehicle per month. Funding will come from the sanitation enterprise fund.
- An amendment to the city code to dissolve the community appearance commission.
- Rights-of-way and easements for Davenport Farms at Emerald Park phase 4.
- A three-year $750,000 contract with HH Architecture and JKF Architecture to provide on-call architectural/engineering services for low-cost projects and studies that the city does not have the expertise to perform or cannot perform due to workload.
- Refunding $8,446 in taxes to nearly 30 individuals and businesses. The refunds were created by a change or release of value for city taxes by the Pitt County tax assessor.