A motorist was arrested for impaired driving after he drove through a Greenville intersection blocked off by law enforcement and fire vehicles, the city’s police department said.
About 6:30 a.m. Feb. 19, Greenville police officers and Greenville Fire-Rescue personnel were managing the scene of an active vehicle fire at the intersection of 14th Street and Dickinson Avenue. While tending to that incident, officers observed a vehicle attempting maneuver around emergency response vehicles.
The vehicle drove into the fire scene prompting officers to initiate contact with the driver, William Christopher Young, 33, of 1500 Manning Drive, Greenville. Court documents said that officers noticed Young had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath.
Young was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.
Young’s arrest was one of six for driving while impaired recorded in Pitt County from Feb. 14-22. Court documents in those arrests contain the following details and allegations:
Ernest Paul Allen II, 36, of 1819 Rosemont Drive, Greenville, was found by Ayden police at 10 p.m. Feb. 14 on Jolly Road near Dennis McLawhorn Road after he lost control of his vehicle and ran it into a ditch. His vehicle was disabled in the incident. Allen was unsteady on his feet and unable to perform the walk and turn or one-leg stand assessments in a standard field sobriety test. His blood alcohol content was not available.
Michael Twann Harris, 39, of 1006 Hooker Road, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 1:56 a.m. Feb. 17 on South Memorial Drive at 10th Street after an officer saw him driving 80 mph. Harris failed to heed the officer’s lights and siren, throwing a White Claw alcoholic beverage out of the window of his vehicle. When he stopped, the officer found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and noticed an odor of alcohol on Harris’ breath. Harris also had slurred speech and red, glassy eyes. Harris has a prior arrest for impaired driving from Jan. 21.
Bridget Allyson McLendon, 23, of 1406 Hooker Road, Greenville, was involved in a crash at 11:06 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the intersection of West Arlington Boulevard and University Suites Drive. While traveling West on Arlington, McLendon swerved over the median into the opposite lane of travel. Upon trying to correct her vehicle, she lost control and collided with a tree and telephone service box beside the westbound lane. She told officers she had been drinking and she had an odor of alcohol on her breath. McLendon was “very” resistant and “non-comprehensive” according to a report. She was charged with assault on a government official/employee and resisting a public officer as well as driving while impaired. She refused a blood alcohol test.
Franklin Smith, 34, of 211 Connie Circle, Snow Hill, was involved in a wreck at 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 18 on U.S. 258 at U.S. 264-Alternate. The State Highway Patrol responded to the area where Smith had veered his vehicle off of the road into a ditch and some trees. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. A portable breathalyzer test registered a 0.13 but a blood test was not available. Smith has prior DWI arrests from November 2019, July 2019 and March 2019.
Je’Lisa Brittney Smith, 34, of 3252 Beaver Lodge Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:56 p.m. Feb. 21 on N.C. 43 for reckless driving. A specific location on the highway was not listed. Smith had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. “She was intoxicated,” a report said. An open container was found in her vehicle. Her blood alcohol content was 0.09.