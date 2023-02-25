A motorist was arrested for impaired driving after he drove through a Greenville intersection blocked off by law enforcement and fire vehicles, the city’s police department said.

About 6:30 a.m. Feb. 19, Greenville police officers and Greenville Fire-Rescue personnel were managing the scene of an active vehicle fire at the intersection of 14th Street and Dickinson Avenue. While tending to that incident, officers observed a vehicle attempting maneuver around emergency response vehicles.

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.