Greenville’s Asa Thurnau will head to Mobile, Ala., on Monday to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals.
Thurnau, winner of the Pitt County and North Carolina DYW scholarship programs, is now among 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.
The national finals competition includes five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self-expression. During her two weeks in Mobile, Thurnau will participate in team building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community and engage in many hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition June 23-25 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater.
“We are excited to host these incredible young women who are leaders in their schools and communities,” said Kendra Haskins, executive director for Distinguished Young Women. “We know the future is in good hands.”
If selected as the program’s overall winner, Thurnau will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self.
The program is designed to combat major issues facing children today including obesity and high school drop out rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service. The program consists of five elements: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.
Thurnau is a 2022 graduate of D.H. Conley High and the daughter of Karen Demsky and Stephen Thurnau. Friends and family are holding a reception in her from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Greenville Civic Ballet, 2294 County Home Road, Suite E.