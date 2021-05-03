E.B. Aycock Middle School is closed for eighth-grade due to a high number of COVID-19 quarantines and infections, Pitt County Schools announced Monday. Students will move to remote instruction until May 11.
“Out of an abundance of caution, these classrooms will be closed for face-to-face learning and will move to virtual instruction,” the school said in a statement.
Based on data as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, a total of 16 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among Aycock staff and students both on and off of campus, with 126 quarantines for the combined groups.
Aycock is the first Pitt County public school since February to make a temporary move to all-virtual instruction, although the decision affects only one grade level.
Earlier this year, four elementary schools, Eastern, Ridgewood, Falkland and South Greenville, kept all students off campus due to spikes in COVID-19 cases.