Innovation Early College High School welcomed its first senior class on Thursday, knowing that about half the students won’t receive their diplomas at the end of the school year.
If this meant a 50 percent graduation rate, it would be considered abysmal. But for early college high schools, it’s par for the course. That’s because students have the option of graduating with the Class of 2022 or waiting until 2023 so they can obtain additional credits at East Carolina University.
“We’ll see how many stay for that fifth year,” Principal Jennifer James said at Wednesday’s open house. “They get to decide with their families are they going to stay four years or are they going to stay for the fifth ‘super senior’ year. … They will graduate with whatever class they decide.”
Students at Innovation and Pitt County Schools Early College High School, held at Pitt Community College, returned to classes two weeks earlier than PCC and nearly three weeks ahead of Pitt County Schools and ECU, where classes begin Aug. 23.
This week marked the end of an especially short summer break for IECHS junior Shanasia Brown, who attended summer school to make up for instruction missed during to the coronavirus pandemic. She spent a few weeks of what normally would be time off working to complete some assignments that had prevented her from receiving a health and physical education credit.
Shanasia, who lives in the North Pitt attendance district, was a full-time virtual student at IECHS last year.
“My mom was a little nervous at first because I’m a diabetic, so we’re at higher risk,” she said. “She didn’t want me to come at first, so I decided to stay home.”
Mark Messaris, who joined the IECHS staff three years ago to teach English and AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) courses, said many students remained virtual last school year not due to COVID-19 but because of jobs.
“They needed to work for their family,” he said. “I know a student who was the only one in their family who was working at the time.”
Of the 50 students he taught last year, only about 20 attended classes in-person. All the students’ ECU classes were virtual, which is one reason Messaris believes there is so much excitement surrounding the in-person start of the new school year.
“That was probably one of m biggest surprises was how many kids were like ‘Oh, I can’t wait to come back to school,’” he said.
Even though her summer was a short one, Shanasia was one of those. She found last school year’s virtual instruction to be challenging and she struggled to keep up with the workload in her classes, which is how she ended up needing to attend a summer session.
“It was harder at home,” she said. “I couldn’t focus and wi-fi would go out.”
Still, Shanasia was determined to stay on pace to graduate with the Class of 2022.
“I’m trying my hardest to not have to do a super senior year here,” she said. “I’m trying to get all my credits by my fourth year.”
Fourth-year student Lauren Walker has a similar plan. She intends to graduate from Innovation in 2022, the same year as many of her friends finish at D.H. Conley High School.
“Staying, it really just isn’t for me,” said Lauren, who recently toured Appalachian State University and also is considering applying at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and N.C. State. “I’d like to move on, have a college experience, start now.
“A lot of my friends are graduating this year,” she said, “So I kind of want to graduate with them and have that experience with them.”
Wherever she chooses to attend undergraduate school, Lauren will leave IECHS with about 50 college credits. James said students remaining for five years can earn as many as 61 credits, which is the equivalent of about two years of college.
“If they go to an in-state college, those credits will transfer with them,” she said. “They could even apply to come back here to ECU.”
That is what senior Ashlyn Dyer wants to do. She hopes to remain at IECHS for five years before completing her undergraduate degree in sports medicine at ECU and going on to pursue higher education.
Ashlyn, who lives in the J.H. Rose High School district, said returning next year as a super senior and member of the Class of 2023 will enable her to get the maximum number of credits at no cost, which will help keep her from incurring so much college debt.
Ashlyn, who took her first virtual college class as a high school freshman, remained a full-time virtual student last year. This year, she plans to take a mix of virtual and in-person classes at ECU, in addition to a required English course at IECHS.
Will it be strange to return to the school next year after many of her peers graduate?
“I don’t think I’ll be here very much,” she said. “In my head it’s like a senior year and then college. It’s basically just college even though I’m still not graduated from high school.”
For James, who has been principal since Innovation opened its doors in 2018, it will be hard to say goodbye to her inaugural class, whether it’s at the end of four or five years. In many ways, these seniors have helped to shape the school.
“They really are getting to leave a legacy,” she said, explaining that these students helped pick the school mascot, design the logo, write the mission statement, establish the prom and select graduation regalia.
“They’re really establishing a lot of things for the school that will be here for years and years to come, so it’s really exciting for this group of students,” she said.
“They’ve helped us to develop the school. It’s been difficult at times, but it’s been a really special journey with them.”