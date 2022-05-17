Early voting for this year’s midterm and Greenville municipal elections drew more people than the 2018 midterm but fewer than the 2020 primaries.
Pitt County saw 9,774 voters visit early voting sites during the two-week early voting period leading up to today’s election. In 2018, the turnout was 7,488 voters.
However, the 2020 presidential primaries drew 12,498 Pitt County residents to the polls.
“I honestly never know why turnout increases for some elections compared to a similar election,” said Dave Davis, Pitt County elections director.
It’s possible that the Greenville City Council election, which was moved to the spring because of U.S. Census delays, led to the increased turnout, he said. There was no municipal election in 2018.
Elections data show that 48 percent of early voters, 4,730, were registered Democrats and nearly 27 percent, 2,609 were registered Republicans. Nearly 25 percent, 2,430 early voters, were unaffiliated.
Among the unaffiliated voters, 63 percent or 1,534 voters, requested Republican ballots and 35 percent, 858 voters, requested Democratic ballots. Thirty-eight people requested nonpartisan ballots.
Nearly 48 percent of early voters were over the age of 65, 38 percent were between 41-65 years old, 7.4 percent were between the ages of 18-25 and nearly 7 percent were between the ages of 26 and 40.
White voters made up nearly 58 percent of the early voters, 5,659, and black voter turnout was 36 percent or 3,548 voters.
Davis said this year’s early voting period was quiet, considering the number of voters.
As usual, the Center at Alice F. Keene Park drew the largest number of voters, 3,750, followed by the Winterville Fire Station, 2,370.
“Winterville has become the second favorite site for One-Stop,” Davis said. “It’s easily accessible via NC 11. Voters in southwest Greenville all the way down to Grifton have drifted to that site.”
The voting site at East Carolina University’s student center had the lowest turnout, 1,105 voters.
“We figured that turnout at the student center would drop once the students left, and it did,” Davis said. “We still had non-ECU voters utilize the site, especially when they found out it was a quick process without any lines.”
Voting starts today at 6:30 p.m. and runs through 7:30 p.m.
Voters must cast ballots at their assigned precincts. Individuals who don’t know their precinct can look it up on the state elections board website, vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
Two Greenville precincts, 1505B and 1513B, are at new locations, Davis said.
Greenville 5B precinct is now located at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, and Greenville 13B is located at Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 S. Charles Blvd.
The elections office mailed notices to voters in those precincts.