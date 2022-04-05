Pitt County will open five polling locations for the May 17 primary and Greenville municipal election when early voting gets underway April 28, the Pitt County Board of Elections announced.
Contested elections on the primary ballot will include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state judges and a county commissioner race. Winners from each party’s primary will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
The Greenville City Council also will be on the ballot. The vote was postponed because the pandemic delayed results from the 2020 U.S. Census needed for the council to redraw its districts in time for the Nov. 2 municipal election. The winners of the Greenville election will be sworn in to office on June 6.
The one-stop early voting sites will be at the following locations from April 28 to May 14:
- Pitt County Agricultural Center conference room, 403 Government Circle.
- Center at Alice F. Keene Park conference room, 4561 County Home Road.
- County Office Complex, Pitt Area Transit System Conference Room, 1717 W. Fifth St.
- ECU Student Center, Meeting Room No. 125, 501 E. 10th St.
- Winterville Fire Station, Community Room, 2593 Railroad St.
Hours of operation are:
- Monday-Friday, April 28 — May13: 8 a.m. — 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 7 and May 14: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
- Sunday, May 8: 1-5 p.m.
Voters may register and vote on the same day at the One Stop polling places. Unregistered citizens who wish to vote on May 17 (Election Day) or cast a mailed ballot have until 5 p.m. April 22 to register.
New registrants will be required to document their residence. Voters who wish to change party affiliation also must do so by the April 22 deadline.
Mail-in ballots may be requested from now until 5 p.m. May 10 by filling out an absentee ballot request at votebymail.ncsbe.gov or by filling out a request form provided by the county board of elections office.
Ballots must be returned to the Board of Elections no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. May 20.
In primary elections, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose to vote in one party’s primary.
Only registered voters who live within the boundaries of Greenville may vote in the municipal election. Municipal contests in Greenville are not partisan and include the mayor and council seats.
The municipal contests will appear on the same ballot as party primaries for city voters.
Voters can view their eligible contests and sample ballot on or before March 28 at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup.
Following are the contested races and candidates that will appear on the May 17 ballots:
U.S. House 1 Democrat
- Don Davis
- Erica D. Smith
- Jason Albert Spriggs
- Jullian C. Bishop Sr.
U.S. House 1 Republican
- Brad Murphy
- Ernest Reeves
- Brent Roberson
- Sandy Roberson
- Sandy Smith
- Billy Strickland
- Henry Williams II
- Will Aiken
U.S. House 3 Democrat
- Barbara D. Gaskins
- Jon Swartz
U.S. House 3 Republican
- Tony Cowden
- Eric Earhart
- Brian Michael Friend
- Greg Murphy (I)
- George J. Papastrat
State Senate 5 Democrat
- Kandie D. Smith
- Lenton Brown
State House 8 Democrat
- Sharon McDonald Evans
- Gloristine Brown
State House 9 Republican
- Tony P. Moore
- Timothy Reeder
County Board 1 Democrat
- Ann Floyd Huggins (I)
- Mildred D. Sneed
Greenville Mayor
- P.J. Connelly (I)
- Elizabeth Liles
Council At-Large
- Will Bell
Council 1
- Monica Daniels
- William C. Shriver
Council 2
- Tonya Foreman
- Rose H.Glover (I)
Council 3
- Marion Blackburn
- Nathan Cohen
Council 4
- Robert McCarthy
- Rick Smiley (I)
Council 5
- Les Robinson