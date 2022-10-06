Oct. 20 marks the start of early voting across the state for a slate of federal, state and local offices, and two events are upcoming where voters can hear from candidates.
Five early voting sites will open in Pitt County at 8 a.m. on Oct. 20 and operate through Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 8.
The sites include the Pitt County Ag Center, 403 Government Circle; Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road; the Pitt Area Transit System Office, 1717 W. Fifth St.; ECU Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St.; and the Winterville Fire Station, 2593 Railroad St.
They will be open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Oct. 20; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; and 1-4 p.m. Oct. 23.
Citizens can register and vote on the same day during early voting. Oct. 14 is the deadline to register to vote on Election Day and to vote by mailed ballot.
FORUMS
The Pitt County Nonprofits Candidate Forum is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road.
Council on Aging Executive Director Rich Zeck said candidates running for U.S. Congress and the N.C. General Assembly have been invited to participate in the session. Questions and discussions will focus on the concerns of nonprofits operating in Pitt County.
The Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce candidate forum will begin at noon on Oct. 18 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Those expected to attend are:
N.C. Senate District 5 candidates Karen Kozel, Republican, and Kandie Smith, the incumbent Democrat. District 4 includes all of Pitt and Edgecombe counties.
N.C. House District 8 candidates Charles “Drock” Vincent, Republican, and Gloristine Brown, Democrat. The district includes north and western Pitt County.
N.C. House District 9 candidates Brian Farkas, incumbent Democrat, and Timothy Reeder, Republican. The district includes southern Pitt County.