Today marks the start of early voting across the state for a slate of federal, state and local offices.
Five early voting sites will open in Pitt County and operate through Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 8.
The sites include the Pitt County Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle; Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road; the Pitt Area Transit System Office, 1717 W. Fifth St.; ECU Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St.; and the Winterville Fire Station, 2593 Railroad St.
Sites will be open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday starting today; 1-4 p.m. this Sunday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.
Citizens can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period. Oct. 14 was the deadline to register to vote on Election Day and to vote by mailed ballot.
Voters who want to send in a ballot by mail have until Nov. 1 to request one from the Board of Elections at pittcountync.gov/elections or in person at 1717 W. Fifth St. Call 902-3300.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by the county Board of Elections no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Ballots without a postmark must be hand-delivered to the elections office by 5 p.m. on Election Day. They must include the container-return envelope with the voted ballot enclosed.
Forty precincts across the county will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Check out the secure voter lookup up tool at vt.ncsbe.gov/reglkup/ to check your registration data and print a personal sample ballot.
Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.
