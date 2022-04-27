Early voting for the May 17 primary elections starts today in Pitt County and continues through May 14.
The Pitt County Board of Elections will operate four polling locations around Greenville and one in Winterville as part of the One Stop Early Voting process. Any registered voter can cast a ballot early at the stations, and those who have not registered may do so before they vote.
Only people registered by today can cast a mailed ballot or vote when precincts open countywide on May 17. Mailed ballots, available from the Pitt County Board of Elections, must be post marked no later than May 17 and received no later than May 20.
Contested elections on the primary ballot will include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state judges and a county commissioner race. Winners from each party’s primary will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Contests for Greenville mayor and City Council also will be on the ballot. The nonpartisan vote was postponed because the pandemic delayed results from the 2020 U.S. Census needed for the council to redraw its districts in time for the Nov. 2 municipal election. The winners of the Greenville election will be sworn into office on June 6.
The early voting sites will be at the following locations from Thursday to May 14:
- Pitt County Agricultural Center conference room, 403 Government Circle.
- Center at Alice F. Keene Park conference room, 4561 County Home Road.
- County Office Complex, Pitt Area Transit System Conference Room, 1717 W. Fifth St.
- ECU Student Center, Meeting Room No. 125, 501 E. 10th St.
- Winterville Fire Station, Community Room, 2593 Railroad St.
Hours of operation are:
- Monday-Friday, April 28-May 13: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 7 and May 14: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sunday, May 8: 1-5 p.m.
Mail-in ballots may be requested from now until 5 p.m. May 10 by filling out an absentee ballot request at votebymail.ncsbe.gov or by filling out a request form provided by the county Board of Elections office.
In primary elections, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose to vote in one party’s primary.
Only registered voters who live within the boundaries of Greenville may vote in the municipal election. Municipal contests in Greenville are not partisan and include the mayor and council seats.
The municipal contests will appear on the same ballot as party primaries for city voters.
Voters can view their personalized sample ballot and voter information at vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.
Candidate info
There are several ways to learn more about the candidates, including question-and-answer features and other coverage from the The Daily Reflector.
- Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television is airing programs featuring candidate interviews on Suddenlink Channel 23. Candidates discuss issues, their qualifications, personal history and other topics relevant to the election. The programs also may be viewed on Roku and YouTube. Search for GPATtv23. For more information, email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org.
- The League of Women Voters of North Carolina has produced a non partisan voter guide at VOTE411.org. The guide helps visitors learn about the policy positions of candidates and access personalized voter guides. The league has contacted all local candidates, giving them the opportunity to provide voters with their contact information, responses to broad survey questions, and personal profiles. VOTE411.org provides information on 808 candidates in 237 municipal races.
- The North Of The River Association and the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism will hold a Candidates Listening Event at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mary's Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. The event is intended to offer candidates information about why the groups oppose a plan by Compute North to locate a cryptocurrency mining facility to Greenville. The event is open to the public. Call 258-1602, 327-1818 or 531-6431 for more information or transportation.
- The N.C. State Board of Elections has produced a GOP Judicial Voter Guide that details qualifications of candidates seeking office in the three Republican primaries for statewide judicial offices. Democrats seeking the seats are running unopposed and will face off with Republicans in November. The guide is available at ncsbe.gov/judicial-voter-guide-2022-primary-election.
- The nonprofit Ballotpedia.org also offers candidate surveys and other election information along with a personalized ballot tool at ballotpedia.org/Sample_Ballot_Lookup
Endorsements
The Pitt County Democratic Party endorsed three Greenville City Council candidates following a Wednesday meeting.
Greenville City Council is a nonpartisan board, meaning candidates don’t run under a party ticket.
Charles “Sonny” McLawhorn, chairman of the Pitt County Democratic Party, said Monday’s announcements are not an attempt to inject party politics into city government.
The party endorsed Elizabeth “Liz” Liles, who is challenging incumbent mayor P.J. Connelly; District 4 Councilman Rick Smiley, who is being challenged by chiropractor Dr. Robert McCarthy; and Marion Blackburn, a former city councilwoman who is running against Nathan Cohen for the open District 3 seat. Liles, Blackburn and Smiley are registered Democrats, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections online voter search page.
The party did not endorse any candidates in the Districts 1 or 2 contests because the incumbents and challengers are Democrats. The At-large and District 5 contests have only one candidate, both who are registered Republicans.
“Through years of service we’ve learned Rick Smiley is an excellent council member and during her time on the council Marion Blackburn was an excellent council member,” McLawhorn said. “We’ve paid attention to what Liz Liles is saying and we feel she is closer to the people of Greenville and that she is not captive to the development community and she is more interested in the welfare of all people in Greenville.”
McLawhorn focused most of his comments on Liles, the founder of Daughters of Worth, an organization that works to empower girls through mentorship, advocacy, assistance with basic emergency needs and therapeutic services.
“Liz is committed to safe and affordable housing which is something we need in Greenville. I don’t know if there are any easy answers to that but it seems like housing is getting more out of reach,” McLawhorn said. “I’m not saying (Mayor P.J. Connelly) isn’t equally interested in that, but that is something Liz really wants to do, to have safe and affordable housing for families. I feel like city policies do reach for that.”