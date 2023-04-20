An Earth Day celebration will be held at the Town Common in Greenville on 4_22, 11am-4pm, on the banks of the Tar River. (Photo by Donna Davis).jpg

An Earth Day celebration will be held at the Town Common in Greenville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday on the banks of the Tar River.

 Contributed photo/Donna Davis

Earth Day events across eastern North Carolina will celebrate the joy of fresh air and clean water this weekend with music, games and a cornhole competition.

For 53 years, April 22 has marked Earth Day, a celebration of the modern environmental movement.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.