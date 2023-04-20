Earth Day events across eastern North Carolina will celebrate the joy of fresh air and clean water this weekend with music, games and a cornhole competition.
For 53 years, April 22 has marked Earth Day, a celebration of the modern environmental movement.
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club is hosting “Invest in Our Planet” from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at Greenville the Town Common, 105 E. First St.
The celebration will features live music and food and a variety of free eco-cool activities including:
- Kayaking/paddle boating on the Tar River
- Tours of the Town Creek Culvert with the stormwater management system’s designer
- Electric vehicle demos
- Storytelling, arts/crafts activities
- Fossil digs
- A native plants exhibit for home gardens
- Student exhibits from East Carolina University and Pitt Community College, local schools and local environmental groups
- An “Upcycled” fashion show presented by ECU students.
Locations in neighboring communities are hosting events as well:
Grifton
“It’s YOUR Earth Day” sponsored by A Time for Science Nature & Science Learning Center, 5345 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Participants are encouraged to picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy live music, food trucks, and a beer garden.
Hank, Patty & the Current will perform from 1-3 p.m..
All-day activities include fishing, kayaking and a one-mile Trail Trot that will begin at 10 a.m. A cornhole competition with first-, second- and third-place awards will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Washington
Sound Rivers is sponsoring “Clean the Pamlico” beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Havens Garden, 1001 Park Drive, Washington, N.C.
Teams will clean up the shoreline along the Pamlico River at Havens Gardens and Jack’s Creek from the Pamlico to East Fourth Street. Pickers, bags and gloves will be supplied; participants should wear closed-toe shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.
Volunteers will head to Pitt Street Brewing on the Pamlico when the clean up is complete.
The North Carolina Estuarium in Washington also is offering boat trips and free admission for children up to age 17 on Saturday.
The free 30-minute trips will offer tours of the Pamlico River. They will begin at noon followed by 12:45 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 3 p.m. Seats must be reserved on site at Estuarium on Saturday.
Belhaven
On Friday, the North Carolina-based Plastic Ocean Project will launch a traveling eco-education awareness campaign, “Operation 356” in Belhaven.
Activities begin at 9 a.m. with a community cleanup.
Also on Friday, there will be a gala with cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, silent auction and screening of the short documentary film “356” starting at 6:30 p.m. at Spoon River Restaurant. Tickets are $80.
The deadline to purchase tickets is noon Friday. Tickets are available at Spoon River Restaurant, Belhaven Chamber of Commerce, by calling 394-7544 or visiting plasticoceanproject.org/356.html
A second community cleanup is planned for 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club. Bonnie Monteleone, director of the film “356” and Plastic Oceans Project, will deliver a presentation, “If the Ocean Could Talk” at 11 a.m. at the club.
The old Belhaven City Hall will be the site of demonstrations and education exhibitions from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monteleone also will present “If the Ocean Could Talk” at 1 p.m.
The town will close out the day’s events with a 6 p.m. concert by Chandler James. Call the Belhaven Community Chamber of Commerce, 943-3770 for more information.
But wait, there’s more
The 31st Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair will be held at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Friday-Sunday. The event celebrates and recognizes creative use of recycled resources with entries from across the region in categories including art, music, physical education, home use, language arts, history/social studies, math, science, tools, toys and miscellaneous.
- Pitt County residents eager to get planting can take part in a plant swap from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at Pitt Street Brewing Company, 630 S. Pitt St., Greenville. Leave a plant or take a plant. Meet other plant lovers, get some new-to-you plants, and shop with Happi Guds for plant accessories at the free event.
- ECU’s Biology Graduate Student Association is hosting a plant sale on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 101 E. 10th St. Parking will be available at the building. There will be a wide variety of both house plants and outdoor plants, including herbs, succulents, rose bush starts and much more. The fundraiser supports biology graduate students’ travel to conferences so that they can share their scientific findings.
- Students and faculty from the ECU printmaking program will demonstrate how to create woodblock prints on large sheets of fabric from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evens St. Students from ECU art guilds also will be selling works of art or T-shirt designs.
- The Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, 1157 VOA Site C Road, will hold a free, educational event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Learn how conservators and archaeologists use chemistry, art, physics, technology and more to recover and conserve artifacts from Blackbeard’s flagship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, formerly the French slave-trading vessel La Concorde. Examine artifacts and learn more about how science and the arts meet to record and care for local history. Visit qaronline.org.