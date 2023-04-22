N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville

The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., will now host Earth Day event Saturday hosted by A Time for Science and the Cypress Group of the Sierra Club.

 Willow Abbey Mercando

A pair of Earth Day celebrations have merged for what organizers hope will be a great way to celebrate in case a forecast of severe weather materializes on Saturday.

The "Invest in our Planet" event scheduled for the Greenville Town Common will now be held in conjunction with "It's YOUR Earth Day" at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at 729 Dickinson Ave.

NWS outlook

A National Weather Service outlook calls for a slight chance of severe weather after 3 p.m. on Saturday.


