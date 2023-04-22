A pair of Earth Day celebrations have merged for what organizers hope will be a great way to celebrate in case a forecast of severe weather materializes on Saturday.
The "Invest in our Planet" event scheduled for the Greenville Town Common will now be held in conjunction with "It's YOUR Earth Day" at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at 729 Dickinson Ave.
It's YOUR Earth Day, was moved to the Dickinson Avenue facility from the museum's Grifton location.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature lots of fun, hands-on science activities, food trucks and plenty of music, organizers said. The Greenville Youth Chorale will perform at 11 a.m., Nuclear Twins from noon-12:45 p.m., and Hank, Patty & the Currant from 1-3 p.m.
The location will allow for indoor spaces as opposed to the outdoor venues at the Town Common and the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences/A Time For Science location on Contentnea Creek, organizers said.
"We're going to have it where it can be safe if we need it and if it's nice we can be outside as well," said Sylvia Bjorkman of the Cypress Group of the Seirra Club, which was holding the Town Common event in conjunction with the City of Greenville, ECU, PCC, Pitt County Schools and other organizations.
The forecast for Saturday, which includes a chance of severe thunderstorms, raised concerns, and the Cypress Group reached out to the It's YOUR Earth Day organizers from A Time For Science on Friday morning and were invited to join them, Bjorkman said.
"We have gone from within minutes of canceling our event to having a combined event with A Time for Science thanks to their generosity," Bjorkman said. "We are extremely grateful and appreciative!"
Some events planned for the Town Common will not take place now, including kayaking and paddle boating on the Tar River, tours of the Town Creek Culvert and the “Upcycled” fashion show presented by ECU students.
Other events are ongoing including electric vehicle demos, storytelling, arts/crafts activities, a fossil dig, and many exhibits. Activities scheduled by A Time For Science include a cornhole competition with first-, second- and third-place awards, which will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The food and music from both events is being combined.
Saturday's forecast from the National Weather Service reported that the chance of severe weather was low, but officials thought it best to be safe, and many participants were concerned.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center forecasted a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, officials at the Newport weather station said at 3 p.m. on Friday, with the greatest risk of severe weather coming after 3 p.m. in the Greenville-Pitt County area.
The general forecast from the weather service called for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. The chance of rain was expected to increase from 20 percent to 80 percent later in the day.
The high is expected in the mid-70s with a south wind of 9 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible, the forecast said.
Several other events were scheduled across the area. All events are subject to change:
Washington
Sound Rivers is sponsoring “Clean the Pamlico” beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Havens Garden, 1001 Park Drive, Washington, N.C.
Teams will clean up the shoreline along the Pamlico River at Havens Gardens and Jack’s Creek from the Pamlico to East Fourth Street. Pickers, bags and gloves will be supplied; participants should wear closed-toe shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.
Volunteers will head to Pitt Street Brewing on the Pamlico when the clean up is complete.
The North Carolina Estuarium in Washington also is offering boat trips and free admission for children up to age 17 on Saturday.
The free 30-minute trips will offer tours of the Pamlico River. They will begin at noon followed by 12:45 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 3 p.m. Seats must be reserved on site at the Estuarium on Saturday.
Belhaven
On Friday, the North Carolina-based Plastic Ocean Project will launch a traveling eco-education awareness campaign, “Operation 356” in Belhaven.
Activities begin at 9 a.m. with a community cleanup.
Also on Friday, there will be a gala with cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, silent auction and screening of the short documentary film “356” starting at 6:30 p.m. at Spoon River Restaurant. Tickets are $80.
The deadline to purchase tickets is noon Friday. Tickets are available at Spoon River Restaurant, Belhaven Chamber of Commerce, by calling 394-7544 or visiting plasticoceanproject.org/356.html
A second community cleanup is planned for 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club. Bonnie Monteleone, director of the film “356” and Plastic Oceans Project, will deliver a presentation, “If the Ocean Could Talk” at 11 a.m. at the club.
The old Belhaven City Hall will be the site of demonstrations and education exhibitions from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monteleone also will present “If the Ocean Could Talk” at 1 p.m.
The town will close out the day’s events with a 6 p.m. concert by Chandler James. Call the Belhaven Community Chamber of Commerce, 943-3770 for more information.
But wait, there’s more
- The 31st Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair will be held at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Friday-Sunday. The event celebrates and recognizes creative use of recycled resources with entries from across the region in categories including art, music, physical education, home use, language arts, history/social studies, math, science, tools, toys and miscellaneous.
- Pitt County residents eager to get planting can take part in a plant swap from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at Pitt Street Brewing Company, 630 S. Pitt St., Greenville. Leave a plant or take a plant. Meet other plant lovers, get some new-to-you plants, and shop with Happi Guds for plant accessories at the free event.
- ECU’s Biology Graduate Student Association is hosting a plant sale on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 101 E. 10th St. Parking will be available at the building. There will be a wide variety of both house plants and outdoor plants, including herbs, succulents, rose bush starts and much more. The fundraiser supports biology graduate students’ travel to conferences so that they can share their scientific findings.
- Students and faculty from the ECU printmaking program will demonstrate how to create woodblock prints on large sheets of fabric from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evens St. Students from ECU art guilds also will be selling works of art or T-shirt designs.
- The Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, 1157 VOA Site C Road, will hold a free, educational event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Learn how conservators and archaeologists use chemistry, art, physics, technology and more to recover and conserve artifacts from Blackbeard’s flagship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, formerly the French slave-trading vessel La Concorde. Examine artifacts and learn more about how science and the arts meet to record and care for local history. Visit qaronline.org.