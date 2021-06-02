Vidant Health is adding a new tool to the kit on EastCare helicopters in the form of life-saving blood that is both universally transmittable and more effective than other blood units.
The health system announced Wednesday that all five of its EastCare helicopters are now carrying O negative whole blood to treat trauma patients. The service is one of the first air providers to carry the product in the state.
“Vidant Health serves a vast rural environment with long distances in between towns and sometimes between providers,” said Chuck Strickland, EastCare outreach coordinator. “Trauma patients often need immediate treatment, and that’s what the O negative whole blood allows us to do. Helicopters carrying O negative whole blood can increase the chance of survivability of trauma patients in eastern North Carolina while being transported from these rural areas to hospitals.”
Strickland said Tuesday that whole blood is exactly what it sounds like, a unit of blood in its entirety.
“Traditionally, when you donate a unit of blood, that blood is tested and processed before being separated into its different components,” Strickland said. “In that process the blood is diluted and some damage can occur. You are not getting that same dilution in whole blood.”
Diluted blood products, while effective, do not have the oxygen carrying or clotting capabilities as whole blood, Strickland said. It also requires fewer units to be used in a trauma situation.
“Instead of giving two units of packed red cells and two units of fresh plasma, we would give one unit of Whole Blood,” Strickland said.
O negative blood also is universal, meaning anyone in need of a transfusion can use it regardless of their blood type. Strickland said that, in researching other regions to see the efficacy of whole blood, a number were using O positive. Research from San Antonio, Texas, the U.S. military and Onslow County Emergency Medical Services showed promising numbers, but Vidant’s team made the call to transport O Negative product instead.
“It looked like the right thing to do,” Strickland said. “O positive blood had good results but it is much safer to go to O negative.”
EastCare collaborated with the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University to obtain the O negative whole blood from the American Red Cross.
According to Vidant, recent studies show that patients who receive whole blood products early typically require fewer blood transfusions while in the hospital. Strickland said that the product also decreases the required hospital stay time for trauma patients.
“O negative whole blood is vitally important to our collective mission because it is a universal donor,” said Dr. Darla Liles, ECU professor of medicine and chair of the Vidant Patient Blood Management Committee. “This blood can be administered quickly in the field when a patient has suffered a serious trauma and is bleeding too rapidly to make it back to the hospital.”
The product also can be utilized on ground ambulances as needed. In addition to the whole blood innovation, EastCare will continue to carry fresh plasma and packed red blood cells. Storage for the units are the same, Strickland said, and any unused units can be exchanged at blood banks to provide care for others.
“In all honesty, the need is immense in the region and so we rarely have to exchange back,” Strickland said.