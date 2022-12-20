Jessica Rispoli, Parker Byrd and John vonRosenberg, from left, pose for a photo with the Association of Air Medical Services MedEvac Transport of the Year award received for an initial transport of Byrd in July.
Pat Gruner/the daily reflector
Parker Byrd looks on as a helicopter prepares to land on ECU Health's campus Monday. The helicopter is similar to the one that transported him after he sustained grievous leg injuries in July.
Photo by Pat Gruner
John vonRosenberg displays the award.
Photo by Pat Gruner
A helicopter like the one that transported Parker Byrd sits on the helipad at ECU Health's campus.
The crew who transported an East Carolina University baseball recruit to the hospital by helicopter after a horrific boating accident was recognized Monday, but they said the real award is giving someone a chance at life.
Jessica Rispoli, a flight nurse, and John vonRosenberg, a flight paramedic, with ECU Health EastCare were two recipients of MedEvac Transport of the Year award given by the Association of Air Medical Services. They were recognized for their initial transport of Parker Byrd in July and his subsequent transfers for treatment.
Byrd fell out of an innertube in Beaufort County and was struck by the propeller of a boat, which seriously injured his legs. After many surgeries he would end up having his right leg amputated slightly below the knee.
The life-saving flight was a true team effort that started with Byrd’s friends on the ground, according to vonRosenberg. He credits the quick decision to tourniquet his wounds as the deciding factor in the young man’s survival.
“The big thing the we did for him that made a big difference for Parker was blood administration,” vonRosenberg said. “He was in kind of a remote location with not a whole lot of access to anything at all. His friend that was on the boat with him is probably most deserving of the award.”
Emergency response crews would treat Byrd onsite prior to his transport to Greenville. The flight crew also transported him back and forth to wound care appointments and other necessary medical care.
Through that, a relationship was forged. The crew keeps up with Byrd by text and social media. Byrd’s continued sunny disposition might owe something to their support.
“They’ve been great the whole time just keeping up,” Byrd said. “They text me every now and then just to ask how I’m doing and how the rehab process is going. They’ve been great just from the first day they saved my life to being kind of a shoulder to lean on when I needed it.”
On Monday, Byrd was scheduled to receive his specially made prosthetic leg. The Scotland High School graduate remains on the ECU Baseball team’s roster as an infielder.
“It’s going to be a whole different journey when I get it,” Byrd said. “It’s going to be a whole lot more rehab with the prosthetic, learning how to use that and get used to that.”
It was a life-changing experience for Byrd, who said he never expected the injury but views it as a blessing for the opportunities it has opened up. He said that one of his focuses is seeing the bright side of the situation.
Rispoli said incidents like Byrd’s injury are why paramedics and nurses show up to work and do what they do. She said the award is nice but is certainly not why she got into the business.
“The award is helping someone live,” Rispoli said.
The national award and the story associated with it will attract likeminded people to EastCare flight crews, vonRosenberg hopes.
“The award is nice because it brings recognition to the areas and the crew,” vonRosenberg said. “It hopefully brings more highly qualified, well-trained, well-intentioned people to this area to do what we all want to do anyway. If it brings good people in and you surround yourself with good people ... that’s a win.”
Byrd said the team deserves a lot more recognition from the public.
“Just thank you. That was pretty cool they got the recognition because they deserve it,” Byrd said. “I think they probably deserve many more awards just from people that aren’t me.”