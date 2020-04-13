The church body came together in solidarity in Black Jack on Sunday — albeit from the seat of their cars.
Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church was among congregations everywhere that celebrated Easter this year with drive-in services because of COVID-19. More than 200 people rolled into the church parking lot for the special service, complete with “to go” elements of communion.
“(We) are doing our social distancing and still worshiping together,” Pastor Phillip Boykin said. “We're just trying to do something a little different to come together.”
The drive-in service, he said, wasn’t too far of a stretch for the church.
“At Christmas, we have a drive through Nativity,” he said. “As you come through, you tune in your radio to FM 100.1, and we are playing Christian Christmas music. We got to thinking, we could do that for this service.”
Boykin, who has been pastor at Black Jack for 18 years, said a man in his church had the right equipment, but he had never done a service before.
Last Sunday, he and the church leaders gave it a trial run.
“It worked beautifully,” Boykin said.
The broadcast can be heard within a mile to a mile and a half of the church.
“The station is a small, amateur channel,” he said. "It's not that strong of a receiver, but it is enough.”
Easter morning was such a success, Pastor Boykin said, that he and church leaders want to continue drive-in services, “as long as we are allowed to.”
Seeing people’s faces, instead of just a screen was heartwarming, he said.
“Like most people, I do recorded a message and post it on the website,” he said. “But we wanted to come together.”
This Easter’s communion was unlike anything the church had done before. As people drove in, they received offering envelopes, and a communion cup, about the size of a coffee creamer, with a wafer hermetically sealed on top.
Difficult times sometimes call for a break in tradition.
“Normally our deacons pass out the bread first, then they give them the cup. This time it was altogether,” Boykin said.
The church received the self-contained communion pieces from Wilkerson’s Funeral Home. They had been ordered for an Easter Sunrise Service, which was canceled due to social distancing orders.
“Wilkerson Funeral Home [usually] does a sunrise service from Pinewood Memorial Park graveyard with a lot of people. They were planning to do it, but were not allowed because of what's going on. Now, the church is going to use them,” he added.
Sunday’s Easter service was vastly different from past services, he said.
“Normally we would have a Maundy Thursday service, and a Good Friday (gathering),” he said. “A lot of times we'll show the movie, ‘The Passion of the Christ.’ Then, on Sunday, we have sunrise service at 7 o’clock, and breakfast at 8 for everybody; Sunday School at 9, and our cantata at 10.”
Boykin said all that was on tap for this year.
“But, of course, that plan was squelched,” he said.
Before virus-sequestering made it necessary, Boykin had been posting his sermons online — and has lately seen an increase in viewers.
“The church has been recording sermons and putting them on the website for the past five or six years,” he said.
“We are definitely seeing an uptick in the amount of people who are looking at them,” he said. “It's about double, maybe almost triple. At the same time, not everybody is getting it. I wish they could, but they're not.”
Sunday was an opportunity for everybody, he said.
“If you've got a car, you've got a radio — you can come and hear.”
But, he misses in-person congregating.
“I truly miss it because that's where I find a lot of strength and comfort and hope,” he said. “[I miss] just talking with people and being a part of their lives and them being a part of my life. I do miss that. I really do.”
He continues to reach out, even if it is only remotely.
“I'm making a lot of phone calls. We've got people in retirement centers and nursing homes. I can't go, so I'm doing a lot of calling and just trying to uplift everybody,” he said. “I also have started putting a 15-minute devotional on the website on Wednesdays.”
But he realizes not everybody in his church has access.
“We're trying to do all we can to include everybody. Certainly we are leaving some out and I hate it,” he added. “There are a few that don't have Internet. We're just trying to have some kind of connection. It's difficult, but we're doing it.”
Boykin said he finds comfort in the words of Jesus and tries to pass hope along to his members, scattered due to the restrictions in place keep the coronavirus from spreading.
“(Jesus) says, 'I'm with you always — even until the end of the earth,” he said. “I certainly find comfort in that.”
Though his parishioners can’t physically be together, he tells his church family not to forget what the Bible says.
“Jesus said I'm always there. I'll never leave you. I'll never forsake you,” he said. “That is certainly true.”
He understands that, “you still miss the fellowship, and the strength that you find from being with friends and family and church members.”
He said the time apart has been a time of reflection.
“People really mean something to us. They make a big difference in our hearts and our lives,” he said. “That's really teaching me something in all this.”
He hopes when his constituents can come back together, they will with a renewed appreciation for each other.
“Don't take your friends, your family, those that you really care for, don't take them for granted. Understand their importance in your life and hold on to them,” he said.
Boykin said the Easter story brings hope to those enduring the trials the world is facing today — it is not always a sweet, happy story.
“The message of the cross is — it was ugly, it was painful, it was terrible. But in the end, hope came from it. Right now, it's ugly, it's horrible. We hate it, but there will be something (good) that will come out. There's hope in the end.”
He knows some of his congregants are facing deep loneliness.
“I miss that (fellowship), but at the same time, I do understand that the Lord's still here. He hasn't left us and he never will,” he added.
“What's the story of the resurrection? Jesus was dead and now he's alive. Friday looked terrible, but Sunday came, and with it, the resurrection.”
Boykin compared the restrictions to a rainy day.
“It might look bad now, but there's hope still,” he said. “The sun's not gone. The sun is covered. It's covered by the clouds, but the sun's not gone.
He tells people of his church to take heart.
“The Lord's not gone," he said. "It's difficult. Sometimes we don't feel his presence like we used to, but he's not gone. He's still here.”
Boykin ended his Easter sermon with “Go in peace. We can’t hug, and we can’t talk like we are used to, but we can still serve him.”
Instead of applause to end the sermon, cars honked in joyful unison.