Five eastern North Carolina teens will seek to become the next Distinguished Young Woman of North Carolina this weekend as Greenville’s Asa Thurnau gives up her title.
Fifteen representatives from around the state will take part in the 2023 Distinguished Young Women of N.C. scholarship program, to be held Friday and Saturday in Greensboro’s Carolina Theatre.
Among them is J.H. Rose High School student Brielle Scott McGillicuddy, Distinguished Young Woman of Pitt County and Greenville. The daughter of Brent and Holly McGillicuddy, she will perform a lyrical dance as her talent.
Other participants from the region include: Adyson Whaley of Grifton, Madison Parkerson of Pinetops, Emma Harrelson of Tarboro and Lottie Parker of Rocky Mount.
Thurnau, a 2022 graduate of D.H. Conley High School, is a freshman at North Carolina State University. Last year, she became the fifth Pitt County representative in two decades to win the Distinguished Young Woman of North Carolina title.
Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as Junior Miss, is a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women. Participants are evaluated in scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression.
More than $25,000 in college scholarships are awarded at the state level last year. One state representative will advance to the national program in Mobile, Alabama, which awards more than $130,000 in cash tuition scholarships.