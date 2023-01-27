DYW main

Distinguished Young Woman of Greenville and Pitt County Brielle McGillicuddy, left, is among teens competing this weekend for the state title that is currently held by Greenville's Asa Thurnau, right.

 Contributed photo

Five eastern North Carolina teens will seek to become the next Distinguished Young Woman of North Carolina this weekend as Greenville’s Asa Thurnau gives up her title.

Fifteen representatives from around the state will take part in the 2023 Distinguished Young Women of N.C. scholarship program, to be held Friday and Saturday in Greensboro’s Carolina Theatre.

