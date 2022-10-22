Pitt County Schools Assistant Principal Casey Matthis of Grifton School attended Pitt County Schools and East Carolina University. She credits her parents with encouraging her to achieve. "I find myself saying a lot of the things they said to me to our students," she said.
Pitt County Schools Principal of the Year Taylor Matkins of Pactolus School said the award would not be possible without the support he has received from his wife and from the staff of his school. “I’m just proud of what our school has been able to do," he said. "What the students and staff have been able to do over the years is a true indication of all the hard work that they have put in."
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker, from left, with Assistant Principal of the Year Casey Matthis and Principal of the Year Taylor Matkins.
Kate Kosolapova/Pitt County Schools
During National Principals Month, Pitt County Schools has recognized two educational leaders whose careers have taken them far, though not in the geographic sense.
Eastern North Carolina natives Taylor Matkins and Casey Matthis were honored Thursday as the school district’s principal and assistant principal of the year. The educators, both graduates of East Carolina University, received their awards at the annual banquet, sponsored by Pitt County Farm Bureau.
Matkins is principal of Pactolus Global School, which is located less than 30 miles from his hometown of Jamesville in Martin County. Matthis is assistant principal of Grifton School, just minutes from where she grew up in Ayden.
Before she went on to complete a master’s degree in executive leadership at Gardner-Webb University, Matthis began her education in Pitt County Schools, attending Ayden Elementary, Ayden Middle and Ayden-Grifton High School.
“I absolutely loved every minute of my educational experience and the way teachers made me feel every day,” she said in an interview. “I wanted to be that (person) for a student.”
With a decade of experience in education, Matthis has been an assistant principal for four years at Grifton.
“She wears several hats that allow her to build relationships with students, staff and the community,” South Central High School Assistant Principal Yolanda Brickhouse, PCS 2021-22 Assistant Principal of the Year, said in presenting the award. Among other things, she said, Matthis has worked to coordinate free after-school services and a career showcase for students with disabilities.
Matthis considers Grifton School, a kindergarten through eighth-grade school in the southern Pitt County town of about 2,500 residents, to be a hidden gem in the county.
“The kids are wonderful; they want to do well,” she said. “Their parents want for them to do well.”
Because many of their students’ parents work in neighboring Kinston or Greenville, Matthis said teachers often serve as the children’s supporters during and even after school.
“It’s cliché to say that we help raise them but we do,” she said. “That’s what a community school does. It takes a whole village to get these students where they need to be.”
Like Grifton, Pactolus School is a Title 1 school, where 40 percent or more of the students are from low-income families. But Matkins said his students achieve in spite of those obstacles.
“The Pactolus community is a wonderful community that doesn’t accept anything less than high expectations,” he said in an interview. “It doesn’t necessarily matter what is brought to the table … They just know what’s best for our students.”
Matkins, whose mother is a teacher, said he was drawn to education after serving as a tutor during his senior year of high school. He went on to receive a master’s degree in school administration and a doctorate in education from ECU. An educator for 12 years, Matkins previously served as an assistant principal at G.R. Whitfield School before being named principal at Pactolus in 2018.
South Greenville Elementary School Principal Alison Covington, 2021-22 PCS Principal of the Year, presented Matkins the award. Covington, who went on to become Wells Fargo Northeast Regional Principal of the Year, gave a keynote address to fellow school leaders attending the event at Rock Springs Center.
“We can turn schools around that many doubted could be turned. We can change how our community interacts with our school and inspire them to be involved and provide support,” she said. “… You are your school’s most powerful advocate.”
In his acceptance speech, Matkins said he considered the award to be a recognition of what the school has achieved rather than an honor for himself.
“That is more what I’m proud of than anything in this world,” he said. “This is an award for Pactolus Global School.”
Also recognized at the celebration were nominees Kim Harris, principal of C.M. Eppes Middle School, and Ashley Bell, assistant principal of North Pitt High School.
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said the honorees are talented and committed individuals who have a positive impact on staff and students.
“I think what this really shows is the quality of people and the leaders in Pitt County Schools,” he said. “What they do is bring something very unique and special to our schools.”