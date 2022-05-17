Eastern Pines Fire-Rescue welcomed the public Sunday for an open house at a new state of the art facility, which leaders past and present said is a proactive step as new homes and business populate southeastern Pitt County.
Only a few yards from the former station, the $3.4 million facility features 10 bays, added storage, a day room, full kitchen and other amenities for fire fighters. The facility is 16,000 square feet compared to the former station’s 6,000, according to Chief Gary Arnold.
Deputy Chief Landon Minges, who served as the department’s in-house planner, said that the process from design to completion took about two years. While the station already owned part of the land where the new station sits, a neighboring lot was purchased for $30,000. The remainder of the cost was for construction, which Minges said went smoothly aside from some delays in soil surveying.
Funding came from taxes and existing operating funds. In 2019, the district was granted an annual fire tax increase from .05 percent to .0775 percent by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners according to Brian Barnett, deputy county manager and chief financial officer for Pitt County. The rate has stayed the same since then Barnett said.
Bob Milam, president of Eastern Pines Fire-Rescue’s board, said that tax increase was requested to cover debt service on a loan taken out for the building’s construction. While the process from design to completion was smooth, Milam said that the plan for a new fire house was almost a decade in the making.
“Our old station wasn’t really going to suit the needs of the community going forward,” Milam said. “We’d really been in the planning stages of this place for close to 10 years ... This was built for the future so we would be ready as the community continues to grow.”
Historically the district runs in the neighborhood of 300 calls a year Milam and Arnold said. Arnold added that last year’s numbers were lower due to no serious tropical weather. Hurricanes can add at least 30 calls to the yearly number he said.
Well over 100 people showed up for the ceremony including former station chiefs, volunteer firefighters, family and the people being served by the new station. Personnel were appreciative for the turnout at the event.
“I’ve grown up around this area and always felt like part of it,” said Mason May, a 17-year-old junior at D.H. Conley High School who joined on as a volunteer last August. “It’s incredible to see what they can put together like this. It’s an upgrade for sure.”
“We try to give back to the community as much as we can. This is our station and it is theirs as well. It’s nice to know that the people in the community, with Conley being there ... are safe and that we have like a second home almost.”
Lee House, a former chief, said the added space gives the department a level of logistical flexibility he never thought he’d see. The department’s fire division has a fleet of two engines, one 100-foot ladder truck, two tankers, a heavy rescue truck and a staff of seven part-time paid and 27 volunteer firefighters.
“I think it definitely would help out as far as doing training exercises,” House said. “It’s a lot easier, a lot safer, for the trucks to get in and out and not have to back in off that main road.”
House’s long history with the department made Sunday’s celebration nostalgic.
“I got on the department as a full-time member in 1995,” House said. “I was a junior member before that when we had those. Growing up around here all my life, I never thought I’d see anything this impressive.
Eastern Pines emergency medical personnel also attended. Their new headquarters is in the fire station’s former building next door. They were moved into the facility “without any downtime” after the fire station transitioned.
On Oct. 3, 2021, moving day, Milam recalled fire fighters ending their day by taking the station’s three apparatus for a brief, impromptu parade around the block. Lights, sirens and air horns were on full display. When they returned to park the engines, that was the successful finale to the transition.
“That was a very special time for all of us,” Milam said. “We walked out front, turned around and looked back at our facility, and it may happen again in a second, with tear-filled eyes and knew we had been part of a special, once in a lifetime event.”
At 6:15 a.m. Oct. 4, 2021, the new station got its first call, a motor vehicle wreck call, and it was back to business.
Eastern Pines serves areas east and south of Greenville and was founded in 1957 when the city suspended fire protection in rural areas. It moved from N.C. 33 to Eastern Pines Road near Portertown Road in 1975 and expanded in 1982.
Milam hopes to resume barbecue sales at the new station in November.