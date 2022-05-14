An area fire department is holding an open house at its new, expanded facility in Greenville on Sunday and wants the community to come to the celebration.
Eastern Pines Fire-Rescue will host a dedication and open house for their new station at 5473 Eastern Pines Road from 2-3 p.m. The majority-volunteer department earlier this year moved into the new fire station, which is 16,000 square feet and has 10 bays for work, compared to the prior facility’s four bays and 6,000 square feet according to Chief Gary Arnold.
“We were running out of space,” Arnold said of the old facility. “This gives us the space and it gives us the building we can go forward with probably the next 50 years.”
The department’s fire division has a fleet of two engines, one 100-foot ladder truck, two tankers, a heavy rescue truck and a staff of seven part-time paid and 27 volunteer firefighters.
The event will include a ribbon-cutting and a chance for the community to view what the new space looks like. It will also provide the public a chance to meet firefighters.
“The Eastern Pines community can be proud of the volunteer firefighters that serve their community. The new station is long overdue and will serve them for years to come,” said Randy Gentry, Pitt County Emergency Management Director.
Eastern Pines serves areas east and south of Greenville and was founded in 1957 when the city suspended fire protection in rural areas. It moved from N.C. 33 to Eastern Pines Road near Portertown Road in 1975 and expanded in 1982. The new station has been in the works for many years and construction began in 2019. The dedication has been delayed by the pandemic.
Sunday’s event coincides with the start of National Emergency Medical Services Week, according to Pitt County Emergency Management. EMS services in the county are provided by agencies such as Eastern Pines in addition to the Pitt County EMS Division, which operates ambulance stations in Bethel and Bell Arthur and one quick response vehicle.
“The local EMS system is comprised of multiple agencies that span from 911 operators and first responders to the paramedics and EMT’s. EMS Week is a great opportunity to recognize the contributions of all of the men and women who serve their communities in these roles,” said Jim McArthur, deputy Emergency Management director/EMS coordinator.
Pitt County EMS has 20 full-time and 14 part-time paramedics as well as four senior paramedics who serve as assistant supervisors. There are also four shift supervisors that directly supervise Pitt County EMS employees and oversee daily operations of the entire EMS system.
The county also has an award-winning Community Paramedic Program designed to expand EMS services by providing in-home health care to underserved county residents who lack access to medical care. The program successfully provides an improved level of health care to the citizens of Pitt County at a reduced cost and lower non-emergency 911 calls.