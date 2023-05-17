Robert Gentry Brinkley, right, and Amy Woods Brinkley answer questions about the $30 million commitment they and Lewis Patrick and Lynn Lewis Lane, not pictured, have made to East Carolina University's EC Scholars program. ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers announced Wednesday the program is being renamed the Brinkley-Lane Scholars program.
East Carolina University Chancellor Philip Rogers, center, thanks Robert and Amy Brinkley, left, and Patrick and Lynn Lane, right, for their combined commitment of $30 million to the university's EC Scholars program. Rogers announced Wednesday the program is being renamed the Brinkley-Lane Scholars program.
Robert Gentry Brinkley, right, and Amy Woods Brinkley answer questions about the $30 million commitment they and Lewis Patrick and Lynn Lewis Lane, not pictured, have made to East Carolina University's EC Scholars program. ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers announced Wednesday the program is being renamed the Brinkley-Lane Scholars program.
By Ginger Livingston
Staff Writer
East Carolina University Chancellor Philip Rogers, center, thanks Robert and Amy Brinkley, left, and Patrick and Lynn Lane, right, for their combined commitment of $30 million to the university's EC Scholars program. Rogers announced Wednesday the program is being renamed the Brinkley-Lane Scholars program.
The EC Scholars program is now the Brinkley-Lane Scholars program after two couples who made a combined $30 million commitment, the largest in East Carolina University’s history.
The funding for the university’s merit scholarship program was announced by Chancellor Philips Rogers earlier today.
The investment provided by Robert Gentry Brinkley, Class of ’78, and Amy Woods Brinkley and Lewis Patrick Lane III, Class of ’67, and Lynn Lewis Lane will immediately increase the award for each scholar from $64,000 to more than $75,000.
“Robert and Amy Brinkley and Pat and Lynn Lane have sustained ECU with unwavering devotion, and today they have joined together in a commitment, which will be the cornerstone of the university’s continued success and standard of excellence,” Rogers said. “We are humbled by their dedication to ECU and overwhelmed by their generosity. It is our honor to recognize their historic support by renaming the EC Scholars program the Brinkley-Lane Scholars program.”
The Brinkley-Lane Scholars program is the hallmark of the university’s Honors College and represents the most prestigious undergraduate award program offered at ECU. EC Scholars was established in 1998 as a merit scholarship program for high-ability students who have the promise and capability to become scholars and leaders in eastern North Carolina and beyond.