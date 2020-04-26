A new economic development partnership that organizers hope will bring more jobs to the Greenville area has hired its first chief executive.
The Greenville-ENC Alliance announced Thursday that Steven Weathers joined the organization earlier this month. A certified economic developer with the International Economic Development Council, Weathers comes to Greenville from Erie County Industrial Development Agency of Buffalo, N.Y.
“My background in economic development has been one of engagement and collaboration,” Weathers said after the announcement. “I call it, sometimes, roundtable leadership.” He likes to gather people from the public and private sectors, the academic world and county and municipal leaders to talk about initiatives and opportunities.
“What I am hoping is we have a very engaging organization that brings a variety of players together and tries to execute the best we can,” Weathers said. He said it’s especially important for smaller towns to guide him.
“I can’t tell a community what is the right thing, they need to tell me and we’ll try to deliver on that,” Weathers said.
The alliance is a public-private partnership that launched in August. It’s funded through a five-year, $5 million commitment by the City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities as well as backing from other municipal governments and a large contingent of private sector members that raised in excess of $3.2 million.
The partnership took in the Pitt County Committee of 100, which turned over its assets in Indigreen Corporate Park along with its nonprofit status. Pitt County government pulled out of discussions to join the alliance and continues economic development efforts through the Pitt County Industrial Development Commission.
Michael Overton, interim chairman of the partnership’s board of directors and a member of the 10-person search committee, said the organization began searching for its first leader this fall and made the hire in March.
Overton said search committee interviewed outstanding candidates but could never reach a consensus until the alliance engaged a firm that specializes in recruiting economic development leadership. Weathers was one of five people the firm identified for interviews earlier this year, Overton said.
“When he walked out of the room all 10 people in the room, including me, said this is our guy,” Overton said. “It was unanimous, right there on the spot. He came in prepared with an energy and a personality that was just engaging.
“He’s all about teamwork and team building which is going to be really important for our alliance, bringing people together … and building a team, a really strong team, that can do some magical things in eastern NC,” Overton said.
Search committee chairman Drake Brinkley, an attorney with the law firm Ward and Smith, echoed Overton’s remarks.
“The committee found Steve to be someone that listens to all parties and takes a proactive approach to economic development,” Brinkley said. “We are confident that Steve, and the team he builds, will bring economic opportunities and success to our region.”
Weathers has more than 25 years of economic development experience. Prior to his work in Buffalo, Weathers worked in San Diego, Calif., Savannah, Ga., and Toledo, Ohio. He has been involved in the attraction, retention, growth and the start-up of more than 800 companies. That experience is just what the partnership wanted, said Greenville City Manager Ann Wall.
“A top priority of the City of Greenville is proactive economic development, including the attraction of new business, supporting our existing businesses, growth of new businesses and having shovel-ready sites and shell buildings ready for new investment and job creation,” Wall said. “Steve is someone with a proven track record in all of these areas of economic development.”
GUC has an arrangement with the partnership that it will hire the employees who will work under Weathers. The alliance employees will be eligible to receive GUC employee benefits such as health and dental insurance, vacation/sick leave and other voluntary benefits. The alliance will reimburse GUC for the costs.
“I found Steve to be someone that has the experience and leadership skills we need to lead the alliance,” said Tony Cannon, general manager/CEO of the Greenville Utilities Commission and a search committee member. “What impressed me most about Steve was his willingness to listen and learn about the needs of our community and his eagerness to engage all of our economic development partners with a unified goal of improving our regional economy.”
Weathers said unemployment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic will have leaders in Greenville, Pitt County and eastern North Carolina searching for new opportunities and taking part in discussions about the need to re-establish the manufacturing of essential products on United States soil.
“Economic development is most needed when you have stress in the economy, high unemployment, situations out of the ordinary like a recession,” Weathers said.
“Short term, it’s going to be hard to tell what happens because everything is on hold,” he said.
“I think in medium and long term it’s going to be somewhat beneficial for us.”
Businesses wanting to relocate in North Carolina will likely look closer at Greenville because its density is lower than Charlotte and Raleigh and because the virus has had less effect on the community.
“It’s a great tragedy and I don’t want to discount that, but I could see companies looking toward being in a more affordable location, where they can fill their workforce, and do business,” he said.
When Weathers worked in San Diego, that city and others in California worked hard to recruit life sciences and pharmaceutical research companies but weren’t interested in manufacturing, he said.
Because Greenville already has a base in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and is welcoming to manufacturing, it has a very good change to bring those jobs to the region.
The opportunity to form a new organization is rare in the economic development field, Weathers said. He’s excited about the possibilities for shaping Greenville’s message.
“There is really no positive or negative opinion on Greenville, North Carolina, because it really hasn’t had an outreach, nobody has really formed an opinion and a blank slate is ideal because we can shape that opinion of what people think about us,” he said.