Along with experiencing job losses and job creation during a pandemic, Pitt County saw two prominent economic development organizations positioning themselves to build upon some of 2020’s positive notes.
The Greenville-Eastern North Carolina Alliance hired its first president/CEO, Steven Weathers. A certified economic developer with the International Economic Development Council with more than 25 years of experience in the field, Weathers came to Greenville from Erie County Industrial Development Agency of Buffalo, N.Y.
By year’s end, Weather was joined by Uconda Dunn and Brad Hufford, vice presidents of business development; David Horn, director of investor and community relations; Maria Satira, director of marketing and communications; and Torsha Eubanks, executive assistant and officer manager.
The Pitt County Individual Development Commission, saw its executive director resign shortly after his first anniversary with the organization. Scott Darnell submitted his resignation to the commission’s board chairwoman in late August.
A month later, Kelly Andrews, who joined the commission in 2006, was appointed executive director and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners elected to restructure the organization’s management.
Since its creation by legislative action in the late 1950s, the development commission had operated quasi-independently of the county, governed by a 15-member board whose members were appointed by the county commissioners.
But a dispute that began in 2019 over the Board of Commissioners electing to not appoint or re-appoint individuals who support the alliance led to a broader discussion about how the organization operated.
In late October the commissioners voted 7-2 to end the terms of all the agency’s board members and transition it into a department of county government.
A five-seat advisory board was created to oversee the organization until June 30.
Commissioner Mike Fitzpatrick made the motion that proposed the change. He said it would “improve efficiency and performance, maximize the use of existing human resources,” while enhancing economic development collaborations and maining the county’s independence.
Fitzpatrick said that the previous board structure was outdated and most counties have economic development as a department in the county or associated with a nonprofit developmental organization.