Building up the local workforce and creating new industrial sites are vital to ensuring the region continues to thrive, according to panelists at a Monday luncheon that marked the start of Economic Development Week in Pitt County.
The event, which was hosted jointly by the City of Greenville and the Greenville-ENC Alliance, gathered leaders from across Pitt County converged to discuss what the area needs for continued, sustainable growth.
“Something I have learned is there’s a week for everything and usually it’s on top of you before you know it,” Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said prior to the event. “This is an exciting opportunity and I will be taking notes for next year.”
At the beginning of Monday’s luncheon, Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said communication is vital to build strong industry in the region. He said that for years, “it felt like we were all doing our own little thing when it came to economic development.
“Understanding that as eastern North Carolina thrives we all thrive — no matter what city, what town, what area you live in — it’s extremely important we are all working together,” he said.
The discussion panel included Uconda Dunn with the ENC Alliance; Kelly Andrews, director of Pitt County Economic Development; David P. Hodgkins, Farmville town manager; Mallory Denham, economic development director for Ayden; Kathy Howard of the Greenville Utilities Commission; and Tom Asbell, Bethel’s town manager.
Andrews said a strong, well-trained workforce is an immediate need for local industry. With companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific — which in September announced a $154 million investment — continuing to grow, it is important to get people resources to help fill positions, she said.
“We have historically low unemployment, so we have to figure out where we get the workers,” Andrews said. “We have dislocated workers; how do we connect them to these opportunities, whether it’s training opportunities at Pitt Community College or ECU? How do we get them interested through messaging in new careers?”
Andrews said in addition to retaining students from Pitt Community College and East Carolina University, the county needs to attract workers. That means telling its story and making people buy in.
“Let’s get together and find ways to connect those dots. We’ll be unstoppable,” Andrews said.
Asbell said that towns like Bethel need to feed off of Greenville’s growing success.
“Greenville is the driver,” Asbell said. “Some people will fuss at me for saying that, but the bottom line is we want to be a buffer community. Everyone does not want to live in the hustle and bustle everyday.”
Hodgkins said Farmville, which by his account saw success like added businesses during the pandemic while others lost them, has kept that idea in mind as well. He said the town wants to be a landing pad for people seeking employment in Greenville.
To accomplish that, the members of the panel agreed that more industrial sites are essential. Shell building construction, such as that underway in 20 acres of Farmville Corporate Park, makes the area is more competitive.
“In the last month I think Kelly and I have been advised of projects that have asked for 200 to 250 acres of fully infrastructured land, often wanting them to be rail-served,” Dunn said. “We can’t even respond to those. We haven’t even been able to put our name in the hat.
“Having more sites ready to go would help us in our recruitment efforts and help to stop Mayor Connelly’s phone from ringing on that Trader Joe’s,” Dunn said. “We’ve got to increase our industries in order to increase our median income and get the things people have been asking for.”
Trader Joe’s, a chain grocery store, has been a popular request from the community.
Dunn said that Greenville’s population continues to creep toward 100,000 residents, which is of interest to retailers who look at that metric as well as median income when determining where to open new stores.
Howard added that even if a company is not sold on one particular shell building, having them visit one opens the door to seeing what Pitt County offers. In doing so, she said, industries are more likely to seek other sites that fall in the county lines.
A building that has garnered interest already is the 550,000-square-foot site currently occupied by DENSO, a manufacturer of car parts which announced in January that it will close its doors by January 2023. The company’s exit will take with it 475 jobs. It is unclear whether the building will be leased or sold.
“We are ready for them to let us know ... what they are going to do,” Dunn said. “Once we have that information we are going to start marketing that building, but we have been getting calls on that building ever since they announced the closure, I know Kelly has too. We don’t feel like that building is going to sit long.”
Dunn said an undisclosed company from California came to the area last month to look at sites and showed great interest in the DENSO property.
Food center
Denham said that the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center is expected to break ground in August or September of this year.
The proposed 24,000 square-foot center, to be located in Ayden’s Worthington Industrial Park, last year was granted $4 million in funding from the North Carolina General Assembly.
The center will provide space for food production, involving everything from farmers to packaging and product development.
“We’ve also talked to a couple other companies who are very interested in experimental corporations around the food center, so they can participate,” Denham said.
The project was first proposed in 2012 and has been an undertaking by Ayden, Greenville-ENC Alliance and other local entities. Mayor Steve Tripp was credited by Denham for his work on the project.
“He’s worked on this about 12 years ... really diligently,” Denham said. “They have a private nonprofit corporation that’s set up to continue to administrate the funds, build the facility and oversee the growth.”