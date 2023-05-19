A combined $30 million commitment, the largest financial gift in East Carolina University’s history, has created the school’s first complete merit scholarship program.
Chancellor Philip Rogers announced Wednesday that the EC Scholars program is being renamed the Brinkley-Lane Scholars program after the two couples who made the commitment, Robert Gentry Brinkley, Class of ’78, and Amy Woods Brinkley and Lewis Patrick Lane III, Class of ’67, and Lynn Lewis Lane.
With their commitment, the award for each scholar immediately increases from $64,000 to more than $75,000, covering room, board, tuition and fees. It will allow students to graduate debt-free.
The students also receive about $5,000 that goes toward a semester of overseas studies, Rogers said.
“Robert and Amy Brinkley and Pat and Lynn Lane have sustained ECU with unwavering devotion, and today they have joined together in a commitment, which will be the cornerstone of the university’s continued success and standard of excellence,” Rogers said. “We are humbled by their dedication to ECU and overwhelmed by their generosity. It is our honor to recognize their historic support by renaming the EC Scholars program the Brinkley-Lane Scholars program.”
The Brinkley-Lane Scholars program is the most prestigious undergraduate award program offered at ECU. The program was established in 1998 as a merit scholarship program for high-ability students who have the promise and capability to become scholars and leaders in eastern North Carolina and beyond.
The impact of the Brinkley and Lane families’ lifetime commitment will be felt immediately in the Honors College, said Todd Fraley, dean of the Honors College.
“This is a significant milestone for the scholars program, the Honors College and all of ECU,” Fraley said. “The word we have been using around the office is transformative. We want to thank the Brinkley and Lane families for their tremendous generosity and demonstrated commitment to the success of our students.”
About 20 current and former scholars attended Wednesday’s announcement.
Toby Bryson of Greenville, a rising senior in the nursing program, said graduating debt free is a weight off his and his family’s shoulders.
“I come from a working-class family, my father works in construction and my mother is a teacher,” he said.
They endured the 2008 recession and the downturn in the construction industry but still set aside money for college, he said. He can put that money in a safe place and not have to worry financially.
“I’ve had no limitations to what I can do here at ECU,” Bryson said. “It’s opened up a lot of doors for me to pursue stuff that I would not have done without the financial support of my donors and this program.”
Bryson traveled to Guatemala on a nursing initiative trip. He also accompanied a researcher to Poland to work with Ukrainian refugees.
Graduating debt free will also allow him to give back to the university’s alumni program so he can return the support he received.
“Higher education is our way of giving back to society,” Lynn Lane said.
From the beginning, the Lanes have watched the accomplishments of graduating scholars. “They make it very inspiring and compelling for us to take advantage of this opportunity,” Lynn Lane said.
“Before today ECU did not have a full-cost-of-attendance scholarship. Now we do,” Patrick Lane said.
East Carolina University’s mission of service demanded a top-notch scholars program, Robert Brinkley said.
“We didn’t quite have it. We had a really good one and we needed to keep developing it,” Robert Brinkley said.
“North Carolina is known for its top-notch, public higher education system,” Amy Brinkley said. “I think we felt very passionately that the eastern part of the state needed to be a cornerstone of that and have a merit-based program that is top drawer. We are very thrilled to be doing this.”
“These families are advancing a bold and mission-aligned commitment to drive student success and academic excellence at ECU,” Rogers said. “Each year, Brinkley-Lane Scholars will arrive at ECU and have an immediate impact on campus as they learn, serve and become exceptional leaders. Brinkley-Lane Scholars will be known in the region and beyond as these Pirates lead in their fields for decades to come.”
The commitments by the Brinkleys and the Lanes also are history-making for the university’s Pursue Gold campaign. With their investments, the campaign has now reached 95% of a $500 million goal.
Robert Brinkley and Patrick Lane are both graduates of East Carolina University.
Brinkley went on to receive a law degree and is a partner in the Charlotte office of Womble Bond Dickinson.
He served on the ECU Board of Trustees and numerous other boards. He currently serves on the Honors College Advancement Council.
Patrick Lane earned an MBA and is a retired CPA.
He has served on the College of Education advisory board, alumni association board of directors and numerous other university organizations, including a Pirate Club Circle of Excellence executive director.
Amy Brinkley spent more than 30 years at Bank of America and was named to Fortune magazine’s 50 Most Powerful Women in Business for nine consecutive years.
Lynn Lane is currently chairwoman of the Honors College Advancement Council. She previously served as chairwoman of the ECU Foundation Board of Directors. She is also a 2001 ECU Honorary Alumni Award recipient.