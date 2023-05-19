Brinkley_Lane

ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers, center, with Robert and Amy Brinkley, left, and Patrick and Lynn Lane, right, announced Wednesday the ECU Scholars program is being renamed the Brinkley-Lane Scholars program.

 Rhett Butler/ECU News Services

A combined $30 million commitment, the largest financial gift in East Carolina University’s history, has created the school’s first complete merit scholarship program.

Chancellor Philip Rogers announced Wednesday that the EC Scholars program is being renamed the Brinkley-Lane Scholars program after the two couples who made the commitment, Robert Gentry Brinkley, Class of ’78, and Amy Woods Brinkley and Lewis Patrick Lane III, Class of ’67, and Lynn Lewis Lane.


