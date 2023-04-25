isley family

Jennifer and Van Isley, with their sons Jake and Johnny, have donated $5 million to ECU Athletics.

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

A $5 million gift to an ongoing fundraising effort in support of sports facilities and athletes at East Carolina University is the largest one-time donation ever to ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club, the organizations announced Monday. 

The donation to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence comes from the family of Van Isley, an alumnus and Board of Trustees member from Burlington who founded Professional Builders Supply in 2003.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.