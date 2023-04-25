A $5 million gift to an ongoing fundraising effort in support of sports facilities and athletes at East Carolina University is the largest one-time donation ever to ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club, the organizations announced Monday.
The donation to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence comes from the family of Van Isley, an alumnus and Board of Trustees member from Burlington who founded Professional Builders Supply in 2003.
"We are exceedingly grateful for Jennifer and Van Isley's extraordinary generosity and commitment to ECU Athletics and our student-athletes," Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said in the announcement. "This is a transformational investment that will have a lasting impact on our student-athletes and coaches as we continue to build a culture of success here."
It's the latest in several high-profile donations announced by the $60 million campaign, which the university says will complete facility projects and renovations including:
A new locker room in Minges Natatorium
A multipurpose indoor practice facility that includes a full-length football field to be used by all sports programs
An expansion to the Williams-Harvey Team Sports Building to enhance the overall footprint for Olympic sports
Renovations to the lower bowl of Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum including additional premium seating options and a hospitality space
Expansion of the current baseball footprint including an enlarged locker room and team space with a designated area for premium seating
A sports programs restricted fund and athletics excellence fund to emphasis sport-specific giving and designated support in areas of priority
"We are blessed to be able to give back to a place that has created so many memories for our family and impacted our lives," Isley said in Monday's announcement. "Jennifer and I care about ECU and athletics plays such a significant role for our great university. I have always believed that you invest in people and these facilities will provide the tools and resources necessary for the student-athletes to have success."
Isley, earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from East Carolina, and Professional Builders Supply has been named eleven times to the Triangle Business Journal's annual list of 50 fastest-growing companies including a number one ranking in 2013. The Isley family, which includes sons Jake and Johnny, has a long history of giving to East Carolina University, ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club.
Their generosity made possible the Van and Jennifer Isley Innovation Hub that opened on main campus in 2022, the announcement said. The space is utilized by business, engineering, technology and art students to collaborate on product innovation and entrepreneurship.
The Miller School of Entrepreneurship, the Crisp Small Business Resource Center and the Air Force Leadership Center also are housed in the Isley Hub. The Isley's have participated in numerous Pirate Club campaigns and are season-ticket holders for all Pirates ticketed events.
Launched in May 2022, the Pirates Unite Campaign has already raised more than $20 million with several projects getting underway, the announcement said..
Work has begun in Minges Coliseum on chairback seats on one side and new LED lighting will be completed by start of the 2023 school year. The Isley's gift will help fund the proposed multipurpose indoor facility and the expansion of the current baseball building.
"It's been overwhelming to see the response to the Pirates Unite Campaign over the past year," Gilbert said. "We know these investments by individuals are going to help us attract and retain top-tier student-athletes, upgrade our facilities and enhance the student-athlete experience."