It’s mid-morning on a hot April day in the Belvoir community of northern Pitt County, and Mark Scott has already put in several hours working his family’s 1,400 acres of farmland. The 2010 East Carolina University graduate’s just-planted corn and tobacco seedlings fill greenhouses at the farm, where he and his father and brothers also grow cotton, soybeans and peanuts.
“It’s a lot of work, a lot of hours,” he says. “It’s a good life, but it’s a challenging life.” So goes the profession of producing food and other products from the earth. That’s where ECU comes in.
Generally speaking, ECU isn’t a school that produces farmers. But in recent years, it has been a school that produces better farmers. While Scott grew up on the land, he says his construction management curriculum provided valuable tools when it comes to running the family business and managing employees.
Likewise, Stacy Thomas comes from a family that grows 14,000 acres of sweet potatoes and other vegetables in Greene County. She used her business degree to help lead that operation and then founded spinoff companies to use sweet potatoes that were not large enough or the right color to go into grocery stores.
The companies, Natural Blend Vegetable Dehydration and Glean, produce purees that can be turned into products such as baby food and dehydrated vegetables that can be turned into flour, healthful snacks, pet food and more.
The family also began distilling sweet potatoes into vodka. Covington Spirits is named for the North Carolina-bred variety of sweet potato they grow. “The funny thing is Greene County was a dry county up until about a year ago,” Thomas says. “But everyone was very supportive of us making the product there.”
Sitting in the middle of eastern North Carolina farm country, it made sense in 2018 when ECU partnered with N.C. State University to start a program in executive farm management aimed at large family farms. Since then, Clemson University and the University of Georgia have joined the effort.
Sharon Justice, a teaching instructor in the management department of the College of Business, helps lead the program for ECU. She grew up working and playing on her grandfather’s farm in the Black Jack community of Pitt County.
“We don’t have someone standing up, and it’s death by PowerPoint,” she said of the executive farm management program. “We focus on innovation. The agriculture industry has got to innovate to remain vibrant and viable. That’s what this program kind of birthed out of.”
The program works with farmers from as far away as Texas on entrepreneurship, management and human resources, which is Justice’s specialty. That’s a vital area as farmers figure out how to pass on their operations to the next generation.
Agriculture is a $92.7 billion part of the North Carolina economy, according to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler’s annual state of agriculture speech in February. The state has 8.4 million acres planted in soybeans, corn, sweet potatoes, cotton and other crops, as well as millions of hogs, poultry and pork processing and food manufacturing. North Carolina is still the largest tobacco-producing state in the land, with 234.7 million pounds, or 50% of the U.S. total. North Carolina also leads in poultry and egg receipts and sweet potatoes, and is in the top three in hogs and pigs, according to the latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Agriculture employs a fifth of the state’s workforce, Troxler said, and is on the cusp of becoming a $100 billion industry in terms of economic impact. ECU is uniquely positioned to contribute to that economic impact.
“I agree that ECU is a place where graduates can get a good job in agricultural endeavors,” said Randall Etheridge, an assistant professor of engineering who has a degree in biological and agricultural engineering. “For example, students in the environmental engineering concentration are prepared to design drainage and irrigation systems that increase crop yields and promote sustainable use of water. Students in the bioprocess engineering concentration have the capability of turning the raw agricultural products into fuels, pharmaceuticals and food.”
Engineering professor teams up on COVID-19 vaccine research
A statewide COVID-19 research team that included an ECU faculty member determined the vaccine alone may not be enough to end the pandemic.
Dr. Raymond Smith III, an assistant professor in the Department of Engineering , worked with a team of researchers who studied COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, population vaccine uptake and the spread of the virus.
The team’s research, which used a mathematical model simulation, appeared in the medical journal JAMA Network Open .
“Results from this decision analytical study suggest that vaccinating most of the adult population and continued adherence to NPIs (nonpharmaceutical interventions) such as distancing and use of face masks will have the greatest effect on ending the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Smith said. “These findings highlight the need for well-resourced and coordinated efforts to achieve high vaccine coverage and continued adherence to NPIs before many pre-pandemic activities can be resumed.”
The research was published in June and was featured by more than 60 media outlets, including CNN.
Dr. Mehul Patel from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Dr. Maria Mayorga from N.C. State University led the team. Smith said he had worked with members of the team on previous research.
Smith said the team began the research amid many unknowns about the virus and emerging variants, the efficacy of vaccines developed, and the population’s willingness to be vaccinated. Later, limitation in vaccine supply and prioritization of distribution were considered.
Using a simulation based on North Carolina’s population of 10.5 million, the researchers found that infections, hospitalizations and deaths would increase if NPIs such as school closures, quarantines, social distancing and mask-wearing were lifted as vaccinations began.
As the number of people receiving vaccinations continues to grow — nationally almost 50% were considered fully vaccinated as of July 7, including 46% in North Carolina — many states are beginning to ease pandemic restrictions.
Smith, who has been at ECU for four years, said he had a variety of roles in the research, which included looking at hospital capacity, modeling and simulation, interpreting data and assisting in preparation of the final manuscript that was published.
Funding for the research came from university grants, the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.