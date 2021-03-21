In a manner of speaking, purple and gold are visiting the red planet.
Jackson Tucker, an East Carolina University alumnus, had a hand in designing some of the components NASA’s Perseverance rover is using to explore Mars.
Tucker, who graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical design from the Department of Technology Systems , is a designer for the Sierra Nevada Corporation in Durham. SNC provided eight unique gearmotor components used in 17 applications of the Mars rover. The components are part of the craft’s robotic arm, turret coring drill and sample caching assembly.
“I was lucky to work on the design team for the eight components we supplied to NASA for the rover,” Tucker said. “I was primarily involved in the design of the two different electric motors that were used to drive the gearbox components. I was tasked with generating 3D models and 2D drawings for our designs, starting in the prototype phase, all the way though the development of the flight products and other hardware needed during the assembly, and testing of our deliverables. But also, as schedule allowed or demanded, I worked alongside another designer to create and design components for the gearboxes as well.”
Perseverance launched on July 30, 2020. According to NASA, it was designed to provide a better understanding of the geology of Mars and to seek signs of ancient life. It will collect and store rock and soil samples that could be returned to Earth in the future, and test new technology that will benefit future robotic and perhaps human exploration of Mars. It will also send back plenty of images of the planet.
The rover successfully landed on Mars on Feb. 18, setting off a joyous celebration among NASA personnel, video of which was featured on national news broadcasts. Tucker celebrated as well.
“I was relieved and excited,” he said. “The components I worked on weren’t used until the rover had safely landed, so it’s great knowing that it successfully traveled and descended to the Martian surface. Now that it’s safely on Mars, our components can get to work helping take soil samples and looking for previous signs of life.”
Tucker takes great pride in knowing something he helped design is exploring the universe.
“It’s unreal. Seven or more years ago when I was at ECU, I never thought I’d be a part of anything like this,” he said. “Our team does great work, and we’ve been a part of some exciting missions. Knowing we contribute to that kind of exploration and investigation really means something and adds a little extra spark to keep what we do exciting.”
With headquarters in Nevada but with facilities spread throughout various parts of the country, SNC provides advanced engineering technology in space systems, commercial business and national security and defense.
Tucker isn’t the only Pirate representing the purple and gold in his office full of N.C. State red.
“Two of our other designers graduated from the ECU design program,” he said. “The skills we’ve learned at ECU are a perfect fit for our roles within SNC and the kinds of mechanisms we build. We all have a similar background and skillset, so we sort of all speak the same language. It’s been great seeing the other guys help spread a positive image of ECU and what the design program has to offer. Of course being in the Triangle, there’s no shortage of N.C. State grads, but we’re holding our own and showing them what the Pirates bring to the table.”
Read more at news.ecu.edu.
PFAS expert selected for national committee
A professor at ECU was recently selected to join the National Academies’ Standing Committee on Use of Emerging Science for Environmental Health Decisions.
Dr. Jamie DeWitt of the Brody School of Medicine’s Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology joins the committee of 16 environmental science and policy experts charged with convening several workshops each year to explore how new scientific advances, technologies and research methodologies could deepen understanding of the effects of environment on human health.
DeWitt has been studying the immunotoxicity of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) since 2005. Her work explores how emerging environmental contaminants can alter immune function, how early life or adult exposure to environmental contaminants may impact the immune and nervous systems, and how contaminants may disrupt how these systems communicate with one another. She is especially interested in the application and communication of scientific data to the environmental health decision-making process.
According to the N.C. PFAS Testing (PFAST) Network, PFAS are human-made chemicals — such as PFOA, PFOS and GenX — that have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries since the 1940s. These chemical compounds are commonly found in commercial household products, industrial facilities, drinking water and food grown in PFAS-contaminated soil or processed with equipment that used PFAS.
The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry points to research indicating that certain PFAS may affect the growth and development of infants and children, interfere with the body’s natural hormones, affect the immune system and increase the risk of cancer.
In addition to her work with the N.C. PFAST Network, DeWitt was one of three national experts named to the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team’s Science Advisory Workgroup, which will help Michigan officials set an enforceable drinking water standard for PFAS. She is also part of an EPA-funded research effort — led by a team from Oregon State University — that is investigating the effects that PFAS compounds have on humans.
DeWitt testified before Congress in 2019 about the negative health effects of chemical compounds that are estimated to be in the drinking water systems of 19 million Americans.
Read more about DeWitt’s role at news.ecu.edu.