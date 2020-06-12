East Carolina University on Thursday announced it is placing 110 employees on furlough and developing plans to furlough more due to the loss of at least $20 million in revenues related in part to COVID-19.
Plans to place 70 workers on partial furlough and 40 on full furlough will not come close to recuperating the lost revenue, Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchleson said after the announcement, but they will save upwards of a million dollars.
“The pandemic really has disrupted revenue streams in a number of areas as you could imagine,” Mitchelson told reporters. “Without students here on campus or without athletic competitions, revenues have been severely impacted, so it probably is no surprise to anyone that some adjustment has to be made, and temporary furloughs, I believe, are the most flexible and sensitive and sensible approach to the adjustment.”
Many of the employees furloughed already were on paid leave because they had so little work to do. Plans for more furloughs are being developed for approval by the UNC System. Some of the affected employees were informed Thursday and more will be informed in the coming days.
UNC Interim President Bill Roper gave chancellors the authority to propose furloughs for institutional auxiliary and receipt-supported enterprises only, the university announced. These groups have seen their work completely or partially reduced and their funding sources affected by the coronavirus, the university reported.
Initial plans submitted by UNC institutions are being approved for a maximum of 90 days at a time, a news release said. ECU divisions which have auxiliary and receipt-supported enterprises include Athletics, Administration & Finance, Academic Affairs and Student Affairs.
“These receipt-based campus activities have seen so little demand for employee services and/or such a large disruption to revenues that an institutional response is now required,” Mitchelson said in the news release.
“No one likes doing this and we held off as long as we could because of the obvious impact on this group of employees. But temporary furloughs are a flexible way to approach the issue and will permit the employees to return when conditions improve.”
ECU did not identify what operations within the affected divisions would be targeted for furloughs.
Athletics director Jon Gilbert said later Thursday that all 135 full-time employees in his department would be furloughed for five days between June 22 and Sept. 22. He said ECU could seek approval for an additional five days after Sept. 22. The action will save about $300,000.
It was unclear late Thursday whether the athletics furloughs were in addition to the 110 furloughs addressed by Mitchelson.
ECU expects to see a $10 million loss in its athletics budget for this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Gilbert also confirmed Thursday he would take a 20 percent pay cut for at least one year and declined performance bonuses worth $30,000.
The athletics Twitter account on Thursday did report an uptick in football season ticket sales to a total of 9,762. The Pirates had an original goal of 16,000, but adjusted that to 10,000-12,000 due to the stoppage of sports in March and COVID-19.
ECU Human Resources will work with affected employees and provide them with information, guidelines and FAQs, Thursday’s announcement said.
Partial furloughs may include reduced schedules (salary reductions) or leave without pay for only part of a month. Employees will receive information from HR about benefits when notified; furloughed employees are still eligible to participate in the State Health Plan and they continue to accrue leave.
At this time, the university believes that current conditions will likely change and intends to recall the employees to work or return them to their regular schedule as soon as possible, the release said.
Mitchelson said most furloughed employees should be back on campus by Aug. 10 to prepare for the fall semester and the return of students.
Economics researcher at ECU James Kleckley said the furlough alone will not have a great impact on the local economy. The coronavirus already shut down large portions of the economy, and they will not recover until people begin to feel comfortable enough to resume normal activities.
As of April the county’s unemployment rate was 9.5 percent according to the NC Department of Commerce, he said. The unemployment rate for May was not available but around 8,000 people were unemployed in May. The unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in January and 3.9 percent in February in Pitt County. He said it is unlikely the unemployment rate will return to 4 percent anytime soon.
He said the state unemployment is averaging 12.5 percent. “The key is really the virus. When we can control the virus, the economy is going to recover,” Kleckley said.
The announcement raised concerns on campus.
Horticulture technician for ECU Grounds Matthew Vayo said he heard about it Thursday morning. He said he just hoped that it would affect him and those who work in his department.
“You know, just hoping that it wasn’t us and my guys,” Vayo said.
James Pollard with ECU Grounds said the department did not operate for six weeks but employees did receive paid leave. When they returned campus was “a mess” he said.
“The stuff we do, it don’t stop,” Pollard said.
Reggie Spencer and Gavin Warren with ECU Grounds have only been working at the university for a few months.
They were worried about the furlough due to difficulties in securing unemployment benefits. Spencer has been working at ECU since January and Warren since April.
“With this unemployment going on, the country is about out of money,” Specner said. “There’s a lot of people who haven’t got their first check and they’ve been laid off for months. My chance would be very slim on getting unemployment.”